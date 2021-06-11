How a Few Dozen Homes Are at the Heart of the Latest Violence in Gaza

VICE News Correspondent Hind Hassan reports from on the ground in Jerusalem amid the ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip. Hassan unpacks one of the main sources of tension that has led to the deadliest violence in years, and explains how the fight over who owns a few dozen homes in East Jerusalem is at the very heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

