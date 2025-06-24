Point and Click Adventure Fans: This Steam Bundle Has Your Name on It

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been basking in the relatively recent point and click adventure renaissance happening over the last few years. On platforms like Steam and Itch.io, countless independent studios have kept the genre alive and well with unique stories, bold twists on the formula, and undeniable passion for point and click classics. Thus, the Steam Point’n’Click Stories bundle is here, offering a collection of 12 diverse games, selected by 10 fully independent studios, for a whopping 20% discount.

The Steam Point and Click Stories bundle is perfect for puzzling adventure sickos

The Steam Point’n’Click Stories bundle features games from some of the genre’s most undeniably passionate indie studios. Indeed, you’ll find various artistic approaches, sound design, and unique storytelling. But, above all, you’ll be supporting independent studios that aren’t willing to let a beloved genre fall into obscurity! So, here’s what you’ll get from the Steam Point’n’Click Stories bundle:

The Night is Grey by Whalestork Interactive

Screenshot: Whalestork Interactive

“Graham’s alone in a forest filled with strange wolves. While he’s fleeing for his life, he finds a lost girl in an abandoned lodge that won’t survive without his help. Try to find their way to safety in this slow-burning cinematic thriller filled with puzzles, hand-drawn animation, and lots of mystery.”

Primordia by Wormwood Studios

Screenshot: Wormwood Studios

“Life has ceased. Man is but a myth. And now, even the machines have begun to fail. Lead Horatio Nullbuilt and his sarcastic sidekick Crispin on a journey through the crumbling world of Primordia, facing malfunctioning robots, ancient secrets, and an implacable, power-hungry foe.”

A Golden Wake by Grundislav Games

Screenshot: Grundislav Games

“Based on actual events and featuring real life locations and historical figures, you must guide Alfie on his journey to reach the top of the real estate game as he deals with shady salesmen, cutthroat bootleggers, corrupt politicians, and much more, all while swept up in the events surrounding the inception of Coral Gables, The City Beautiful.”

Unavowed by Wadjet Eye Games

Screenshot: Wadjet Eye Games

“A demon possessed you one year ago. Since that day, you unwillingly tore a trail of bloodshed through New York City. Your salvation comes in the form of the Unavowed – an ancient society dedicated to stopping evil.”

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi by Cloak and Dagger Games

Screenshot: Cloak and Dagger Games

“Lost and alone after a terrible landslide, Yandi must find his way home in this old-school point and click adventure set deep in the Sumatran jungle! Will he make it out alive?”

Rainswept by Frostwood Interactive

Screenshot: Frostwood Interactive

“Rainswept takes you on an emotional adventure in a small town shaken by a double shooting. Join Detective Stone and unravel a tangled web of love, relationships, and unresolved trauma in this character-driven murder mystery game.”

Strangeland by Wormwood Studios

Screenshot: Wormwood Studios

“You wake in a surreal carnival, where a woman cries out to you before leaping to her death. Can either of you be saved?”

Midnight Girl by Italic

Screenshot: Italic

“The late teen tomboy Monique lives as a cat burglar in Paris. After a heist gone wrong, she ends up in jail, where she meets an enigmatic prisoner. They escape prison together, and agree to venture on a spectacular heist for a precious diamond. Thus begins a quest that takes our heroes through a catholic monastery, a Parisian metro station, and the Catacombs.”

Nightmare Frames by Postmodern Adventures

Screenshot: Postmodern Adventures

“Alan Goldberg is a frustrated slasher movie screenwriter in the Hollywood of 1985 who feels his career is at a standstill, but his luck is about to change: Helen Westmore, an eccentric millionaire, will grant him anything he could wish for if he is able to find genius horror director Edward Keller’s last, unpublished work, which is said to be the scariest film of all time.”

Intruder In Antiquonia by Aruma Studios

Screenshot: Aruma Studios

“Intruder In Antiquonia is a narrative mystery adventure that will immerse you in the Internet-hostile town of Antiquonia. Sarah does not remember who she is and how she got there. Help her solve the mysteries of her past while exploring beautiful hand-drawn environments.”

Dreams in the Witch House by Atom Brain Games

Screenshot: Atom Brain Games

“Walter Gilman, a promising math student, has just moved to the city and is starting his studies at Miskatonic University. The Dombrowski’s boarding house, where he resides, has a bad reputation, but Walter doesn’t mind the old rumors… Until the dreams start.”

An English Haunting by Postmodern Adventures

Screenshot: Postmodern Adventures

“While looking for the existence of the Great Beyond, Professor Patrick Moore, aided by a fake medium, will build a device to see the other side, embark on a search for a millenary artefact, and investigate the most haunted manor of 1907 England.“

A bundle for the adventurers at heart

12 games, 10 studios, and one fantastic bundle overall. Basically, if you’re a point and click adventure fan, this has your name all over it. You may even find a new favorite indie studio or two – I certainly have.