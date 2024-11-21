poisoned-drinks-are-killing-tourists-in-laos

A rash of methanol poisoning incidents among tourists in Laos has taken center stage. The latest victim is an American, and while details behind the cause of death remain private, there’s belief it could be connected to the growing number of tainted alcohol fatalities.

There have been four questionable deaths in the Southeast Asia country. A 19-year-old Australian woman was among those who died and was found to have high levels of methanol in her system. This resulted in brain swelling that ultimately cost her life. Two others from Denmark recently passed away in Laos.

Videos by VICE

Each of these deaths is potentially tied to an increased use of methanol in mixed drinks served to tourists.

If you’re wondering why methanol is finding its way into spirits, it’s because it can both strengthen the concoction and add volume to the drink, resulting in more profit.

The country’s capital, Vang Vieng, has become a hub for many of these situations. Being the preferred tourist destination, the area has become a party town where methanol use has ramped up.

Methanol, though, isn’t something that should ever be consumed. Serious illnesses can be attributed to the substance, including blindness and damage to the nervous system.

The United Kingdom even issued a travel advisory for Laos stemming from the concerning number of poisoning incidents involving foreigners.

“There have been deaths and cases of serious illness caused by alcoholic drinks containing methanol… You should take care if offered, particularly for free, or when buying spirit-based drinks,” the advisory read. “If labels, smell or taste seem wrong then do not drink.”

To combat the use of this odorless product, visitors to Laos are urged to not take drinks from any questionable sources. If purchasing bottles, be sure to check the label as well as the cap to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with.