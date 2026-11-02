A Major Pokémon Announcement Is Reportedly Being Teased for November 30

The Pokémon Company may be gearing up to make a major Pokémon announcement on November 30. According to reports, posts from the official Japanese Pokémon account appear to be counting down to the end of the month. However, what the mysterious teaser is leading to remains unclear.

A Pokémon Announcement Might Be Happening on November 30

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In February, The Pokémon Company celebrated Pokémon’s 30th anniversary by releasing special “30” logos featuring every Pokémon in the Pokédex. However, eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that the Japanese Pokémon account appears to be using the promotion to count down to November 30, 2026.

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Pokémon insider Light88 highlighted the potential teaser in a post on X: “The official Japanese Pokémon account has now posted Teddiursa alongside the number 676, following the previous Goodra (843) and Bulbasaur (1025) posts. These numbers appear to represent the hours remaining until November 30 at 15:00 CET. What is The Pokémon Company preparing for November 30?”

The Pokémon countdown continues!



The official Japanese Pokémon account has now posted Teddiursa alongside the number 676, following the previous Goodra (843) and Bulbasaur (1025) posts.



These numbers appear to represent the hours remaining until November 30 at 15:00 CET.



And… pic.twitter.com/7Ckix95Gs9 — Light (@Light_88_) November 2, 2026

To be clear, The Pokémon Company has not officially confirmed a November 30 announcement. However, fans tracking the posts have noticed that the numbers appear to represent the hours remaining until a specific date and time.

If the theory is correct, the apparent Pokémon countdown ends on November 30, 2026, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET.

What Is the Pokémon Countdown Teasing?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Serebii creator and longtime Pokémon veteran Joe Merrick also weighed in on the potential teaser. According to Merrick, a third post strengthens the theory that The Pokémon Company is counting down through its social media posts.

“Confirmation. We have a third data point. 676 hours from now is 14:00 UTC on November 30th 2026. As I predicted, they are counting down to then. What will arrive at that point, it remains a mystery but I am excited.”

Merrick also pointed out wording on the Japanese website that translates to “To Continue with Pokémon.” That could fit with the countdown theory, although it doesn’t explain what might happen when it ends.

Oh I didn't even notice the Japanese was unscribbled this time



It says ポケモンとつづく which roughly translates to Continue with Pokémon — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 2, 2026

Some fans have speculated that the teaser could lead to a Pokémon Winds and Waves announcement. Others have suggested that we might get a new Gen 10 Pokémon reveal. However, neither theory has been confirmed, and the posts don’t reveal what The Pokémon Company might be preparing.

Regardless, it appears we have a new Pokémon mystery to solve! One thing is for certain: I’ll be keeping an eye on November 30. Even if it ends up being something smaller than fans expect, it’s a pretty fun teaser to get excited about.