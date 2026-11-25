The next big Pokémon Champions update is right around the corner and players can expect Regulation Set M-D to deliver 24 newly added Pokémon available for battle, along with four Mega Evolutions.

Pokémon Champions Reveals Regulation Set M-D

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As players continue to wait for more information about the next generation of Pokémon, many PvP fans are still battling away and climbing the ranks in Pokémon Champions.

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The PvP battles continue into the final weeks of 2026 and early 2027 with the upcoming release of Regulation Set M-D. The Pokemon Company officially revealed the upcoming set earlier this week and confirmed that it will bring a ton of new Pokemon to battle eligibility during its December through March timeline.

“Some new competitors are preparing for battle! Regulation Set M-D will run in Pokémon Champions from Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. PST to Wednesday, March 3, 2027, at 5:59 p.m. PST. Pokémon that were eligible for Ranked Battles in previous regulation sets remain eligible, but they’ll be joined by Heatran, Dondozo, Tatsugiri, and more!”

The announcement went on to confirm that even more Mega Evolutions are gearing up for a fight under Regulation Set M-D, including Mega Heatran and Mega Tatsugiri. Following the update, there will be a total of 24 newly added Pokémon available for battle, along with four Mega Evolutions.

Players can see the full roster in their game by following these steps:

Go to Recruit.

Select Recruit Pokémon.

Select Roster Info.

Mega Evolutions are an exciting feature and a very crucial part of the current meta game strategy, so it will be very exciting to see what players do with the four new mega evolutions and how much these new tools manage to shift the metagame when the new Regulation Set kicks off.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon and Pokémon Champions news and updates.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and mobile devices.