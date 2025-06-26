‘Pokemon’ Card Shop Uses Genius Idea to Stop Scalpers

A Pokemon card shop in the UK is being praised by fans for using a genius idea to stop scalpers. TCG players frustrated with the launch of Prismatic Evolutions want more stores to implement this policy to stop resellers in their tracks.

‘Pokemon’ Card Shop Charges Scalpers Extra For Prismatic Evolutions Boosters

A UK-based Pokemon card shop went viral online after a collector discovered their clever strategy for dealing with scalpers. In a thread posted to the PokemonTCG subreddit, user ‘hashmanuk‘ revealed that their local store was charging double the price for booster pack bundles that remained sealed. However, if the customer opened the set in the store, the cost of the cards would drop to their regular price.

“Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles. Max 1 Per Person. £25 if unsealed or £45 if sealed,” a sign in the store read. Since most Pokemon TCG fans do not resell their cards anyway, opening the bundle in-store isn’t a big deal. However, many scalpers want to keep sets like this sealed so they can flip them on eBay for triple the price.

If you think this is a bit extreme, the alternative is scalpers clearing out every Pokemon card product within your local area. Seriously, it’s that bad. There are numerous examples posted online of children not being able to buy cards because resellers have been swarming new sets like locusts. We’ve even had instances of Pokemon card scalpers resorting to violence. It was such a problem that Target even temporarily banned selling Pokemon TCG products from their stores in 2021.

‘TCG’ Collectors Want More Shops To Stop Resellers

Even in 2025, Pokemon card shortages are still a massive problem. Because of scalping, the last few sets—Prismatic Evolutions and Destined Rivals—have become nearly impossible to obtain. The second a store gets them in stock, resellers are there to scoop them up. So, this is a big reason that Pokemon fans were thrilled with the UK-based shop taking a stand.

Users on the Reddit forum praised the policy and wished it were implemented by more retailers. A user wrote, “EVERY shop should do this!” Another agreed and said, “If they do it like Japan and cut them at checkout, I am all for it!” One comment simply exclaimed, “This is the way!” Now, it should be pointed out that the store sells customers a sealed product. The item isn’t opened until you’ve purchased it. You just have to unseal it at checkout.

This also isn’t the first time retailers have done this. In fact, it’s pretty common in Japan for Pokemon TCG products to be opened at checkout. With the rest of the world struggling with scalping and stock issues, hopefully, more stores follow suit. While slightly inconvenient, it’s better than competing with scalpers.