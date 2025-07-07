‘Pokemon’ Cards Are Causing Violence at Retailers Yet Again

A Pokemon card launch at a GameStop in California turned violent after two customers fought over products. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time limited Pokemon TCG products have caused trouble for retailers.

‘Pokemon’ Card Collectors Get Violent At GameStop

Screenshot: Facebook Colma Police Department

The Pokemon Trading Card Game incident took place on July 5, at a GameStop in Colma, California. According to police, a customer accused a fellow patron of trying to cut in line to buy TCG items. However, the argument quickly turned violent, as the customer was actually left with multiple laceration wounds after being stabbed. Yeah, it’s pretty disturbing the lengths people are willing to go for Pokemon cards.

Videos by VICE

In a post to Facebook, the Colma Police Department gave further details about the horrible altercation: “Officers determined a verbal argument occurred between the victim, after the offender tried to cut in line to buy Pokemon cards. The argument turned physical when the offender struck the victim in the back of the head with a glass mason jar. The second male then grabbed the broken shards of glass of the mason jar and began to stab the victim multiple times.”

Following the incident, both offenders fled from the GameStop in their vehicles. However, police have reported that both individuals have been apprehended and are currently being processed in the San Mateo County Jail. Incredibly, this isn’t the first time Pokemon cards have caused violence at U.S. retailers.

Not the First Time card Shortages Have Led To Violence

Screenshot: Reddit cichilechi

In 2021, Pokemon TCG demand became so bad that scalpers began breaking into fights at stores. One incident led to a patron even pulling out a gun at a Wisconsin Target. The violent altercation actually led Target to pull all Pokemon card products off shelves. The store even banned them from their physical stores nationwide.

“To ensure the safety of our guests and team members, Pokemon Trading Cards will no longer be sold in stores until further notice,” a note on store shelves at the time read. The U.S. retailer has since started carrying the collectibles again. However, in 2025, TCG collectors are still having to deal with pushy customers who will stop at nothing to buy up everything.

I personally stopped collecting Pokemon cards because my local retailers just gave up on trying to stock TCG items. They either sell out within seconds due to scalpers, or shelves remain empty for weeks due to supply issues. Perhaps more retailers should take measures to limit how many Pokemon Trading Card Game products customers can buy. It could lead to fewer violent outbreaks if customers know they are going to be limited to a single item. Then again, it’s sad that adults are resorting to this kind of behavior over Pokemon cards.