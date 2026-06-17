Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 Update Adds 39 New Pokémon

Dataminers have revealed all the new Pokémon that have been added in the Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update. From Mega Raichu to Blaziken, here is a list of every Pokémon making their debut in the online multiplayer.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A total of 39 new Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Champions in the 1.1.0 update. The online competitive multiplayer has brought back many classic Pokémon from previous Generations, as well as several new Mega Evolutions from Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Videos by VICE

Some of the standout new additions are Gen 9’s Gholdengo and Mega Scolipede. However, surprisingly, the Pokémon Champions update doesn’t feature any Legendary Pokémon. Many players expected Pokémon such as Lugia or Xerneas to get added, but they missed the cut.

For your convenience, here is the full list of new Pokémon that have been added to Pokémon Champions:

New Mega Evolutions

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Mawile

Mega Metagross

Mega Staraptor

Mega Scolipede

Mega Scrafty

Mega Eelektross

Mega Pyroar

Mega Malamar

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Dragalge

Mega Falinks

Returning Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Vileplume

Qwilfish

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Mawile

Metagross

Staraptor

Musharna

Scolipede

Scrafty

Eelektross

Pyroar (Male)

Pyroar (Female)

Malamar

Barbaracle

Dragalge

Grimmsnarl

Falinks

Overqwil

Greavard

Annihilape

Gholdengo

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Two new abilities will also make their debut in the Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update. Specifically, both Mega Eelektross and Mega Pyroar will get new abilities, which we’ll list below with a full description:

Mega Eelektross Ability

Elevate: The Pokémon floats off the ground, making it immune to Ground-type moves, as well as the Spikes, Toxic Spikes, and Sticky Web statuses. When the Pokémon knocks out a target with an attack, its highest stat is boosted by 1 stage.

Mega Pyroar Ability

Fire Mane: Boosts the power of the Pokémon’s Fire-type moves by 50%.

The Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update is now live on the Nintendo Switch 2. The competitive multiplayer is also now available on iOS and Android devices. Players who update to the latest version will get access to the 39 new Pokémon.

Finally, it appears that Pokémon Champions will not get anymore new Pokémon until at least September 2026. Yes, you read that right. According to dataminers, the current Pokémon Champions regulation will last for 3 seasons. So players might be waiting a long time before getting Legendary Pokémon in the competitive multiplayer.