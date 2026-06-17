Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 Update Adds 39 New Pokémon

Dataminers have revealed all the new Pokémon that have been added in the Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update. From Mega Raichu to Blaziken, here is a list of every Pokémon making their debut in the online multiplayer.
All Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 Update
A total of 39 new Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Champions in the 1.1.0 update. The online competitive multiplayer has brought back many classic Pokémon from previous Generations, as well as several new Mega Evolutions from Pokémon Legends Z-A.
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Some of the standout new additions are Gen 9’s Gholdengo and Mega Scolipede. However, surprisingly, the Pokémon Champions update doesn’t feature any Legendary Pokémon. Many players expected Pokémon such as Lugia or Xerneas to get added, but they missed the cut.
For your convenience, here is the full list of new Pokémon that have been added to Pokémon Champions:
New Mega Evolutions
- Mega Raichu X
- Mega Raichu Y
- Mega Sceptile
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Mawile
- Mega Metagross
- Mega Staraptor
- Mega Scolipede
- Mega Scrafty
- Mega Eelektross
- Mega Pyroar
- Mega Malamar
- Mega Barbaracle
- Mega Dragalge
- Mega Falinks
Returning Pokémon
- Vileplume
- Qwilfish
- Sceptile
- Blaziken
- Swampert
- Mawile
- Metagross
- Staraptor
- Musharna
- Scolipede
- Scrafty
- Eelektross
- Pyroar (Male)
- Pyroar (Female)
- Malamar
- Barbaracle
- Dragalge
- Grimmsnarl
- Falinks
- Overqwil
- Greavard
- Annihilape
- Gholdengo
All New Abilities in Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 Update
Two new abilities will also make their debut in the Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update. Specifically, both Mega Eelektross and Mega Pyroar will get new abilities, which we’ll list below with a full description:
Mega Eelektross Ability
- Elevate: The Pokémon floats off the ground, making it immune to Ground-type moves, as well as the Spikes, Toxic Spikes, and Sticky Web statuses. When the Pokémon knocks out a target with an attack, its highest stat is boosted by 1 stage.
Mega Pyroar Ability
- Fire Mane: Boosts the power of the Pokémon’s Fire-type moves by 50%.
The Pokémon Champions 1.1.0 update is now live on the Nintendo Switch 2. The competitive multiplayer is also now available on iOS and Android devices. Players who update to the latest version will get access to the 39 new Pokémon.
Finally, it appears that Pokémon Champions will not get anymore new Pokémon until at least September 2026. Yes, you read that right. According to dataminers, the current Pokémon Champions regulation will last for 3 seasons. So players might be waiting a long time before getting Legendary Pokémon in the competitive multiplayer.