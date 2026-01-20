Pokémon Champions Leak Claims You Can Catch and Transfer Pokémon to Pokémon HOME

A new leak claims that Pokémon Champions will have catchable Pokémon that can be transferred to other Game Freak titles. If true, the competitive game will have pocket monsters that can be collected in Pokémon HOME.

Pokémon Champions Will Have Transferrable Pokémon, Leak Claims

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions still doesn’t have a concrete release date yet, and we are already getting leaks about it. This latest rumor comes from CentroLeaks, who claims that the upcoming competitive Pokémon title will have transferable Pokémon. Yeah, if this is true, that’s kind of a big deal! The account revealed the leak in a January 19 post on X.

Videos by VICE

According to CentroLeaks, players will specifically be able to transfer Pokémon obtained in Champions into Pokémon HOME. “Thanks to the Teraleak, we know you will be able to obtain Pokémon in Pokémon Champions and transfer them to Pokémon HOME and other main series games. So now, to truly ‘catch them all,’ you will need to play main series games, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Champions, and who knows what else in the future.”

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

As far as whether this latest rumor is true, it’s complicated. Back in 2024, The Pokémon Company had a major breach of its data. Many Pokémon leaks from the now-called “Teraleak” have actually been credible. However, much of the information comes from older builds of projects. More importantly, though, The Pokémon Company seems to contradict this latest rumor.

Game Freak Appears to Contradict Pokémon Champions Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Champions was featured in the Pokémon Day 2025 Presents, Game Freak posted an updated chart for Pokémon HOME. In the infographic, it shows that Pokémon HOME can connect to Champions. However, where things get interesting is the small font at the bottom of the stream, which seems to contradict this latest leak.

“Pokémon you have originally obtained in Pokémon Champions cannot be deposited in Pokémon HOME.” Obviously, this is a major difference from the rumor CentroLeaks recently posted. The leaks account claims that you will not only be able to transfer obtainable Pokémon from the competitive game, but that you can also use them in other mainline Pokémon games.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

So which is it? Well, it’s hard to say, since the Pokémon Day infographic came out a year ago in 2025. It could be outdated. Then again, the leaked data from the Teraleak could have also come from an older build. It’s kind of impossible to say at this point. Regardless, it’s pretty fascinating that, internally, The Pokémon Company was seemingly planning for transferable Pokémon in Pokémon Champions.

How Would You “Catch” Pokémon in Pokémon Champions?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Assuming the latest leak from CentroLeaks is accurate, then you may be asking: how do you “catch” Pokémon in Pokémon Champions? Well, according to an early leak of the game, players will be able to purchase Pokémon using “Victory Points.” The currency can be obtained from winning battles, but also purchased with real money.

While Game Freak hasn’t confirmed all of this, a July 2025 Champions trailer seems to hint at the leak being true. In the gameplay clip, it’s confirmed that we can “recruit” Pokémon to our team using VP points. This all lines up with the leaked information that was posted in May 2025.

Can Pokémon from Pokémon Champions Be Transferred to HOME?

Play video

Players will be able to “catch” or “obtain” new Pokémon through the Champions recruit system. If the CentroLeaks report is accurate, then you will be able to transfer those Pokémon to HOME and other games. But again, none of this has been confirmed at this point and is purely speculation.

At the time of writing, it’s still unclear whether Pokémon from Pokémon Champions can be transferred to HOME. It’s only been confirmed that Pokémon Home can be connected to the upcoming competitive title. We should get more information about the competitive title during the Pokémon Day celebration on February 27, 2026.