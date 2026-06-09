Pokémon Champions – Limited Time Pokemon Code Details

Pokémon Champions players have a chance to expand their roster at no additional cost this week by cashing in on a limited-time distribution code.

Pokémon Champions – Charizard Limited-Time Distribution Code

Like most modern Pokémon games, Pokémon Champions occasionally offers players the chance to claim new Pokémon or items with special limited-time distribution codes. The latest opportunity is live right now and allows players to add a powerful Charizard to their roster in the battling game.

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The current reward offers players a chance to claim Charizard the Festive. This Pokemon comes equipped with Flare Blitz, Dragon Claw, Thunder Punch and Dragon Dance. It also comes with the ability Blaze.

To redeem this Pokémon the code you’ll need is: L12ARD0NPJCS26

Players have from now until June 14, 2026 to use this distribution code and claim the reward.

In order to use the code, players just need to navigate to the Main Menu to the Mystery Gifts. Once the code has been correctly entered here, players can then visit their Mailbox to claim the gift and it will appear in their storage box.

It’s unclear at this point how much this Charizard is likely to shake up the metagame, if at all, but it will be interesting to dive into some matches and see how much more frequently the Fire/Flying-type appears as an opponent in the game.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Champions, the game released in April 2026 and is designed to be the best option for PvP battling. Players can form a roster of fighters and battle head to head against other trainers to climb the ranks in the game. Pokemon Champions is the game that will be used at all official Pokemon tournaments for the foreseeable future.

There are sure to be other distribution codes added to the game in the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates after Charizard’s window disappears. For players who aren’t aware, there is a special Mega reward for logging in during the mobile version’s launch week, as well. Players who claim that reward will walk away with Raichu with two Mega Stones to use in the game.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokémon news and updates as the summer continues and the arrival of Winds and Waves gets closer to its 2027 release window.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The mobile version launches on June 17.