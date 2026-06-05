Pokémon Champions: Players Can Claim Two New Mega Stones To Celebrate The Mobile Launch

Pokémon Champions has been available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 since April 2026, but the PvP-focused battling game is coming to mobile devices this month. To help celebrate the occasion, players are getting a free Pokémon and some brand-new Mega Stones.

Mega Raichu Comes To Pokémon Champions

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, Pokémon Champions is a PvP battle game that allows players to climb the ranks by winning traditional turn-based Pokémon battles. The game is the new standard for official competitive Pokemon tournaments.

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So far, the game has been available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, but now trainers are going to be able to take their battles on the go. Pokémon Champions is set to release on the App Store and Google Play on June 17, 2026, with preregistrations available now.

For players who have been playing on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, save data will carry over to the mobile version of the game if you link the same Nintendo Account. Hopefully this is a pretty seamless experience that makes it convenient for players to jump in and get into a match, regardless of which device they have on them.

To celebrate the occasion, the game is also adding the ability to Mega Evolve Raichu and giving players some free gifts. Trainers can log in following the game’s mobile release to claim Raichu and two Mega Stones never before seen in Pokémon Champions.

From Wednesday, June 17, 2026, to Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 6:49 p.m. PDT, Trainers on Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms can claim Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y from their in-game mailbox in Pokémon Champions.

In Pokémon Champions, Mega Raichu X will have the Electric Surge Ability and Mega Raichu Y will have the No Guard Ability.

It will be very interesting to keep an eye on the metagame in the coming weeks to see how players are putting Mega Raichu to use in their rosters. Raichu is a popular Pokemon, so at the very least it should get a lot of play in more casual, lower-rank battles, even if it doesn’t necessarily breakthrough into the dominant metagame lineups.

Be sure to check back soon for more Pokémon Champions news and updates as the mobile release date approaches.

Pokémon Champions is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The mobile version releases on June 17, 2026.