Pokémon Champions Players Slam “Disappointing” Champion Tier Reward

Pokémon Champions final Champion Tier is finally live in Ranked Battle Season M-1. However, many players are calling its reward “disappointing” and inconsequential. Here is what you get for becoming a “Champion” in Pokémon Champions.

Pokémon Champions Players Say Champion Tier Reward Is “Disappointing”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Imagine spending days grinding your way to the top of Pokémon ranked battles to be the very best, only to find out the reward for reaching this achievement is kind of a stinker. Well, that is what many Pokémon Champions players are saying happens after reaching the game’s new Champion Tier, which just went live on April 14.

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The reward for Pokémon Champions’ new Champion Tier is just 1,000 VP. No, seriously, that’s it. Even worse, instead of your Pokémon getting a special ‘Ribbon,’ you get a toggleable title that says “Champion” in-game. However, because of this, the achievement doesn’t actually carry over to Pokémon Home or your Pokédex.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As far as how you get to Champion Tier, you need to actually be in the top 300 players in the entire world. So reaching this final ranking is no small feat. It’s actually incredibly difficult. For your convenience here are the full Pokémon Champions ranked mode tiers and their requirements:

Poké Ball Tier: Below 1800

Great Ball Tier: 1800–1899

Ultra Ball Tier: 1900–1999

Master Ball Tier: 2000+

Champions Tier Top 300 players worldwide



Pokémon Champions Players Slam Weak Champion Tier Rewards

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

After the Pokémon Champions Champion tier went live, many fans were quickly disappointed with the competitive game’s final ranking system. Players took to social media to call out what they called a “lackluster” reward that isn’t worth grinding for.

“Champion Tier is only 1,000 VP. No additional box slots or anything? Would’ve expected way more rewards” a user on Reddit wrote for example. Another player agreed and replied “If you grind enough and are skilled enough to reach the highest tier I think you should get a better reward. Even if it was just like an extra 20K VP or something. 1,000VP feels a bit like a slap in the face.”

Although hilariously, some players were actually happy with the Champion Tier reward, because now they don’t feel so bad for never reaching it. Yeah, I totally can relate to this. Realistically, only a few hundred players around the entire world will ever reach Champion Tier in Pokémon Champions. So this doesn’t ultimately impact most Pokémon fans.

Pokémon Champions End-of-Season Rewards Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, it should be pointed out that Pokémon Champions players who reach Champion Tier do technically get more for reaching the top. At the end of the season, the game will send out additional rewards for the highest rank you managed to achieve.

Here is the full list of end of season rewards:

Champion Tier 20,000 VP

Master Ball Tier Rank 1: 15,000 VP Rank 2: 10,000 VP Rank 3: 10,000 VP Rank 4: 10,000 VP

Ultra Ball Tier Rank 1: 8,000 VP Rank 2: 8,000 VP Rank 3: 6,000 VP Rank 4: 6,000 VP

Great Ball Tier Rank 1: 4,000 VP Rank 2: 4,000 VP Rank 3: 2,000 VP Rank 4: 2,000 VP

Poké Ball Tier Rank 1: 1,000 VP Rank 2: 1,000 VP Rank 3: 500 VP Rank 4: 500 VP



So technically, the top 300 players in Pokémon Champions will also receive an additional 20,000 VP for hitting Champion Tier. Whether that’s enough to make it a satisfying reward or not, remains to be seen. Although being ranked as a top 200 trainer in the entire world is kind of a reward in itself for many competitive players.