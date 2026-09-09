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All 34 Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions Regulation MC Update

Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C adds 34 Pokémon and six Mega Evolutions. Here is the full list of new additions to Ranked Battles.

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Pokémon Champions Regulation Set MC has officially kicked off, adding 34 Pokémon to Ranked Battles. From Rillaboom and Salamence to new Mega Evolutions for Lucario and Garchomp, here is every Pokémon included in the latest regulation update.

All Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions MC

All 24 Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions Reg MC
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A total of 34 Pokémon species have been added to Pokémon Champions as part of Regulation Set M-C. The latest Ranked Battles update brings back several competitive staples, including Rillaboom, Salamence, Cinderace, and Indeedee.

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However, Regulation M-C also features a wild mix of lesser-used Pokémon such as Squawkabilly, Swalot, Grapploct, and Thievul. Several Pokémon also have multiple forms available, including Persian, Toxtricity, Indeedee, and Squawkabilly.

Pokémon Champions Regulation MC New Pokémon List

For your convenience, here is the full list of Pokémon added in the Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C update:

New Mega Evolutions

New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Champions Regulation MC
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
  • Mega Absol Z
  • Mega Salamence
  • Mega Garchomp Z
  • Mega Lucario Z
  • Mega Golisopod
  • Mega Baxcalibur

Returning Pokémon

All Returning Pokémon in Pokémon Champions
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
  • Wigglytuff
  • Persian
  • Alolan Persian
  • Farfetch’d
  • Mr. Mime
  • Swalot
  • Salamence
  • Gogoat
  • Golisopod
  • Rillaboom
  • Cinderace
  • Inteleon
  • Thievul
  • Toxtricity (Amped Form)
  • Toxtricity (Low Key Form)
  • Grapploct
  • Perrserker
  • Sirfetch’d
  • Pincurchin
  • Indeedee (Male)
  • Indeedee (Female)
  • Arboliva
  • Squawkabilly (Green Plumage)
  • Squawkabilly (Blue Plumage)
  • Squawkabilly (Yellow Plumage)
  • Squawkabilly (White Plumage)
  • Mabosstiff
  • Baxcalibur

All New Pokémon Champions Items

New Pokémon Champions Reg MC
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C update also adds 18 new held items. The latest additions include competitive staples such as Rocky Helmet, Air Balloon, and Terrain Extender, alongside six new Mega Stones. Here is the complete list:

  • Leek
  • Rocky Helmet
  • Air Balloon
  • Red Card
  • Binding Band
  • Eject Button
  • Normal Gem
  • Salamencite
  • Terrain Extender
  • Electric Seed
  • Psychic Seed
  • Misty Seed
  • Grassy Seed
  • Absolite Z
  • Garchompite Z
  • Lucarionite Z
  • Golisopite
  • Baxcalibrite

How Long Will Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C Last?

Pokémon Champions Reg MC Artwork
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C starts on September 9 and will run until December 2, 2026. During this period, players can use all of the newly added Pokémon and Mega Evolutions in Ranked Battles.

Rillaboom, Incineroar, and Indeedee should immediately stand out as potentially important competitive additions. However, it will be interesting to see whether newcomers such as Mega Golisopod, Mega Baxcalibur, and Mega Absol Z can shake up the current metagame.

With six Mega Evolutions and several returning competitive favorites now available, Regulation M-C should give players plenty of new teams and strategies to experiment with before the ruleset ends in December.

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