All 34 Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions Regulation MC Update

Pokémon Champions Regulation Set MC has officially kicked off, adding 34 Pokémon to Ranked Battles. From Rillaboom and Salamence to new Mega Evolutions for Lucario and Garchomp, here is every Pokémon included in the latest regulation update.

All Pokémon Added in Pokémon Champions MC

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A total of 34 Pokémon species have been added to Pokémon Champions as part of Regulation Set M-C. The latest Ranked Battles update brings back several competitive staples, including Rillaboom, Salamence, Cinderace, and Indeedee.

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However, Regulation M-C also features a wild mix of lesser-used Pokémon such as Squawkabilly, Swalot, Grapploct, and Thievul. Several Pokémon also have multiple forms available, including Persian, Toxtricity, Indeedee, and Squawkabilly.

Pokémon Champions Regulation MC New Pokémon List

For your convenience, here is the full list of Pokémon added in the Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C update:

New Mega Evolutions

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Mega Absol Z

Mega Salamence

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Lucario Z

Mega Golisopod

Mega Baxcalibur

Returning Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Wigglytuff

Persian

Alolan Persian

Farfetch’d

Mr. Mime

Swalot

Salamence

Gogoat

Golisopod

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Thievul

Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Toxtricity (Low Key Form)

Grapploct

Perrserker

Sirfetch’d

Pincurchin

Indeedee (Male)

Indeedee (Female)

Arboliva

Squawkabilly (Green Plumage)

Squawkabilly (Blue Plumage)

Squawkabilly (Yellow Plumage)

Squawkabilly (White Plumage)

Mabosstiff

Baxcalibur

All New Pokémon Champions Items

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C update also adds 18 new held items. The latest additions include competitive staples such as Rocky Helmet, Air Balloon, and Terrain Extender, alongside six new Mega Stones. Here is the complete list:

Leek

Rocky Helmet

Air Balloon

Red Card

Binding Band

Eject Button

Normal Gem

Salamencite

Terrain Extender

Electric Seed

Psychic Seed

Misty Seed

Grassy Seed

Absolite Z

Garchompite Z

Lucarionite Z

Golisopite

Baxcalibrite

How Long Will Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C Last?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C starts on September 9 and will run until December 2, 2026. During this period, players can use all of the newly added Pokémon and Mega Evolutions in Ranked Battles.

Rillaboom, Incineroar, and Indeedee should immediately stand out as potentially important competitive additions. However, it will be interesting to see whether newcomers such as Mega Golisopod, Mega Baxcalibur, and Mega Absol Z can shake up the current metagame.

With six Mega Evolutions and several returning competitive favorites now available, Regulation M-C should give players plenty of new teams and strategies to experiment with before the ruleset ends in December.