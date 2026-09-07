Pokémon Champions Regulation MC Release Times – 24 New Pokémon Confirmed

Pokémon Champions Regulation M-C is almost here, bringing 24 additional Pokémon and six Mega Evolutions to Ranked Battles. Here is when the Pokémon Champions Reg mc launches in every region and which Pokémon have been confirmed so far.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C launches on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET in North America. However, due to time-zone differences, the update will become available on Wednesday, September 9, in Europe, Japan, and Australia.

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For your convenience, here are the Pokémon Champions Regulation Set M-C release times for each region:

Pokemon Champions Reg MC Release Times

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Region Date Time US West Coast September 8 7:00 PM PT US Central September 8 9:00 PM CT US East Coast September 8 10:00 PM ET Brazil September 8 11:00 PM BRT United Kingdom September 9 3:00 AM BST Europe September 9 4:00 AM CEST Japan September 9 11:00 AM JST South Korea September 9 11:00 AM KST Australia September 9 12:00 PM AEST New Zealand September 9 2:00 PM NZST

Regulation Set M-C will remain active until December 2, 2026. It will replace Regulation Set M-B as the official format for in-game Ranked Battles and upcoming competitive events.

24 New Pokémon Are Coming to Pokémon Champions

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Regulation Set M-C will add 24 Pokémon to the eligible roster alongside six additional Mega Evolutions. However, the complete list of new Pokémon has not been revealed yet.

Here are all the Regulation Set M-C Pokémon and Mega Evolutions confirmed so far:

Rillaboom

Baxcalibur

Mega Salamence

Mega Golisopod

Mega Baxcalibur

Mega Lucario Z

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Absol Z

The three new Z Mega Evolutions will give Lucario, Garchomp, and Absol alternative forms that can be used under the new regulation. Pokémon previously eligible under Regulation Sets M-A and M-B will also remain available.

More Pokémon should be revealed before Regulation Set M-C officially begins on September 8 and 9.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Finally, Mega Heatran was also teased alongside the Regulation Set M-C announcement. However, it does not appear to be included in the September 9 update. Instead, Mega Heatran is currently expected to arrive in a future Pokémon Champions update in December. An exact release date has not been announced, so players will have to wait for more details.

With 24 Pokémon and six Mega Evolutions being added, Regulation Set M-C should give players plenty of new options when building their competitive teams. The regulation will officially run from September 9 through December 2, 2026.