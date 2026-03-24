Pokémon Champions Release Date Confirmed – When You Can Play It on Switch 2

After months of anticipation, Game Freak has finally confirmed the Pokémon Champions release date, and it’s sooner than most expected. Here is when the Pokémon multiplayer goes live in every region, and when you can play it on Switch 2.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Champions release date is Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The announcement was made by the official Japanese Pokémon X account. Although the post didn’t reveal many details, the social media announcement finally confirmed the long-awaited release date for the online Pokémon competitive multiplayer.

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“The release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Champions has been set for Wednesday, April 8, 2026! It will also be compatible with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2. Get ready for the battles to begin!”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions will also launch on the Nintendo Switch. However, those wanting the Switch 2 upgrade will have to go into the Nintendo eShop and download a free patch for the upgraded visuals and performance. Interestingly, the announcement did not mention the Android mobile version, although it’s reportedly releasing sometime in Summer 2026.

Pokémon Champions Release Times (All Regions)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The official announcement did not specify an exact release time. However, since this is a first-party release, it will likely follow the launch patterns Nintendo usually uses for their games. Pokémon Champions will likely go live at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on April 7.

If they go with this release time format, then yes, some players will get access to Pokémon Champions on April 7 due to time zones. However, it’s also not uncommon for Pokémon games to release games based on Japan time. If that’s the case, then we could see a 5 PM PT release at the earliest.

For your convenience, here is when Pokémon Champions will go live in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM April 7 North America (ET) 12:00 AM April 8 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM April 8 United Kingdom (BST) 5:00 AM April 8 Europe (CEST) 6:00 AM April 8 Japan (JST) 1:00 PM April 8 Brazil (BRT) 1:00 AM April 8 Australia (AEST)* 2:00 PM April 8 New Zealand (NZST)* 4:00 PM April 8

Pokémon Champions Switch 2 Performance Trailer

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Alongside the announcement, Game Freak dropped a six-minute Pokémon Champions overview trailer. In the presentation, they confirmed that the Pokémon Champions Switch 2 edition will have better visuals and performance, although they didn’t specify a resolution or FPS limits yet.

The trailer does reveal a lot of new information, though. If you are interested in the game, you should check it out.

Key Details Confirmed So Far:

Pokemon Champions Switch 2 Patch at Launch Improves Performance

New Abilities for Mega Evolution Pokemon Confirmed Mega Meganium: Mega Sol uses moves as if Sunny Day is in effect. Mega Emboar: Mold Breaker Mega Feraligatr: Dragonize – Turns Normal-type moves into Dragon-type



Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions will launch on April 8 on the Nintendo Switch 2. Currently, there is no word on whether you will be able to pre-load the game. However, based on how Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were handled, it’s likely that pre-loads will go live soon.