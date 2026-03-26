Pokémon Champions Roster Leaked – All Pokémon Revealed So Far

The Pokémon Champions roster has leaked ahead of the game’s release, revealing a large portion of its launch lineup. Here is every Pokémon confirmed so far for Nintendo Switch 2 based on trailers and previews.

Pokémon Champions Roster Leak Reveals Over 150 Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

So far the Pokémon Champions roster will have at least 152 Pokémon at launch. This includes a separate category with over 28 Mega Evolution Pokémon forms. Before you panic, this is not the final total roster number, as Game Freak has yet to confirm the free-to-play multiplayer’s complete Pokédex.

Videos by VICE

However, with the Pokémon Champions set for April 8, 2026, we have a pretty good idea of which Pokémon players will be able to use at launch. For example, the online game will feature most of the new Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions, such as Mega Eternal Floette and Mega Dragonite.

For your convenience, here is the full Pokémon Champions roster leaked so far:

All Pokémon in Pokémon Champions Leaked So Far (Full Roster)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Aegislash (Blade Forme)

(Blade Forme) Aegislash (Shield Forme)

(Shield Forme) Aggron

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Raichu

Altaria

Ampharos

Archaludon

Armarouge

Audino

Basculegion (Female)

(Female) Basculegion (Male)

(Male) Blastoise

Charizard

Chesnaught

Clefable

Corviknight

Crabominable

Delphox

Diggersby

Dondozo

Dragonite

Dragapult

Drampa

Eevee

Emboar

Empoleon

Emolga

Excadrill

Farigiraf

Feraligatr

Flareon

Floette (Eternal Flower)

(Eternal Flower) Froslass

Furfrou (Dandy Trim)

(Dandy Trim) Furfrou (Debutante Trim)

(Debutante Trim) Furfrou (Diamond Trim)

(Diamond Trim) Furfrou (Heart Trim)

(Heart Trim) Furfrou (Kabuki Trim)

(Kabuki Trim) Furfrou (La Reine Trim)

(La Reine Trim) Furfrou (Matron Trim)

(Matron Trim) Furfrou (Natural Form)

(Natural Form) Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim)

(Pharaoh Trim) Furfrou (Star Trim)

(Star Trim) Gallade

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gengar

Glaceon

Gliscor

Glimmora

Golurk

Greninja

Grimmsnarl

Gyarados

Hatterene

Hawlucha

Heracross

Hippowdon

Hydrapple

Hydreigon

Incineroar

Kangaskhan

Kleavor

Klefki

Kommo-o

Krookodile

Leafeon

Lucario

Lycanroc (Midday Form)

(Midday Form) Magikarp

Maushold (Family of Four)

(Family of Four) Meowscarada

Meowstic (Female)

(Female) Meowstic (Male)

(Male) Metagross

Mimikyu (Disguised Form)

(Disguised Form) Milotic

Ninetales

Noibat

Noivern

Oranguru

Palafin (Hero Form)

(Hero Form) Palafin (Zero Form)

(Zero Form) Pawmot

Pelipper

Pikachu

Pinsir

Politoed

Raichu

Rhyperior

Rotom

Samurott

Samurott (Hisuian)

(Hisuian) Scizor

Scovillain

Serperior

Sneasler

Slowbro

Snorlax

Spiritomb

Starmie

Sylveon

Talonflame

Tatsugiri (Curly Form)

(Curly Form) Tatsugiri (Droopy Form)

(Droopy Form) Tatsugiri (Stretchy Form)

(Stretchy Form) Tauros

Tinkaton

Timburr

Torkoal

Trevenant

Tsareena

Tyranitar

Umbreon

Ursaluna

Venusaur

Whimsicott

Zoroark (Hisuian)

Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Champions (Leaked)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Mega Ampharos

Mega Blastoise

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Delphox

Mega Dragonite

Mega Emboar

Mega Eternal Floette

Mega Feraligatr

Mega Garchomp

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gengar

Mega Greninja

Mega Hawlucha

Mega Heracross

Mega Houndoom

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Lucario

Mega Meganium

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Scizor

Mega Tatsugiri (Curly Form)

(Curly Form) Mega Tatsugiri (Droopy Form)

(Droopy Form) Mega Tatsugiri (Stretchy Form)

(Stretchy Form) Mega Tyranitar

Mega Venusaur

Pokémon Champions Will Not Include Non-Evolved Pokémon at Launch

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Unfortunately, Pokémon Champions will not support over 1,000 Pokémon at launch. Yes, you read that right. That is because the game will not support non-evolution forms, meaning you won’t be able to use Bulbasaur or Charmander. You can only battle with their final evolutions, Charizard and Venusaur. This applies to all Pokémon lines.

This is a bit surprising, given that Pokémon Champions is going to be the main platform for the Pokémon VGC (Video Game Champions) tournaments. While most competitive players only use final evolution forms, there are some legitimate strategies using non-evolved Pokémon. In fact, some players even force their Pokémon to hold an Eviolite to specifically to use their earlier forms in battle.

Game Freak Hints More Pokémon Could Be Added Later

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Champions producer Masaaki Hoshino has hinted that non-evolutions might make their way to the game eventually In an interview with press, Hoshino reportedly said, “Yes, only final evolutions will be introduced at launch. But at some point we might consider earlier evolutions.”

So it seems that Game Freak hasn’t completely shut the door on including a full Pokémon roster. Although I wouldn’t expect anything anytime soon, as it doesn’t sound like they are even fully considering this year. Still, with Hoshino mentioning it, means the team is at least aware Pokémon fans want an expanded Pokémon Champions roster that includes everyone.