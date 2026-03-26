Pokémon Champions Roster Leaked – All Pokémon Revealed So Far

The Pokémon Champions roster has leaked ahead of the game’s release, revealing a large portion of its launch lineup. Here is every Pokémon confirmed so far for Nintendo Switch 2 based on trailers and previews.
Pokémon Champions Roster Leak Reveals Over 150 Pokémon
So far the Pokémon Champions roster will have at least 152 Pokémon at launch. This includes a separate category with over 28 Mega Evolution Pokémon forms. Before you panic, this is not the final total roster number, as Game Freak has yet to confirm the free-to-play multiplayer’s complete Pokédex.
Videos by VICE
However, with the Pokémon Champions release date set for April 8, 2026, we have a pretty good idea of which Pokémon players will be able to use at launch. For example, the online game will feature most of the new Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions, such as Mega Eternal Floette and Mega Dragonite.
For your convenience, here is the full Pokémon Champions roster leaked so far:
All Pokémon in Pokémon Champions Leaked So Far (Full Roster)
- Aegislash (Blade Forme)
- Aegislash (Shield Forme)
- Aggron
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Raichu
- Altaria
- Ampharos
- Archaludon
- Armarouge
- Audino
- Basculegion (Female)
- Basculegion (Male)
- Blastoise
- Charizard
- Chesnaught
- Clefable
- Corviknight
- Crabominable
- Delphox
- Diggersby
- Dondozo
- Dragonite
- Dragapult
- Drampa
- Eevee
- Emboar
- Empoleon
- Emolga
- Excadrill
- Farigiraf
- Feraligatr
- Flareon
- Floette (Eternal Flower)
- Froslass
- Furfrou (Dandy Trim)
- Furfrou (Debutante Trim)
- Furfrou (Diamond Trim)
- Furfrou (Heart Trim)
- Furfrou (Kabuki Trim)
- Furfrou (La Reine Trim)
- Furfrou (Matron Trim)
- Furfrou (Natural Form)
- Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim)
- Furfrou (Star Trim)
- Gallade
- Garchomp
- Gardevoir
- Gengar
- Glaceon
- Gliscor
- Glimmora
- Golurk
- Greninja
- Grimmsnarl
- Gyarados
- Hatterene
- Hawlucha
- Heracross
- Hippowdon
- Hydrapple
- Hydreigon
- Incineroar
- Kangaskhan
- Kleavor
- Klefki
- Kommo-o
- Krookodile
- Leafeon
- Lucario
- Lycanroc (Midday Form)
- Magikarp
- Maushold (Family of Four)
- Meowscarada
- Meowstic (Female)
- Meowstic (Male)
- Metagross
- Mimikyu (Disguised Form)
- Milotic
- Ninetales
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Oranguru
- Palafin (Hero Form)
- Palafin (Zero Form)
- Pawmot
- Pelipper
- Pikachu
- Pinsir
- Politoed
- Raichu
- Rhyperior
- Rotom
- Samurott
- Samurott (Hisuian)
- Scizor
- Scovillain
- Serperior
- Sneasler
- Slowbro
- Snorlax
- Spiritomb
- Starmie
- Sylveon
- Talonflame
- Tatsugiri (Curly Form)
- Tatsugiri (Droopy Form)
- Tatsugiri (Stretchy Form)
- Tauros
- Tinkaton
- Timburr
- Torkoal
- Trevenant
- Tsareena
- Tyranitar
- Umbreon
- Ursaluna
- Venusaur
- Whimsicott
- Zoroark (Hisuian)
Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Champions (Leaked)
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Delphox
- Mega Dragonite
- Mega Emboar
- Mega Eternal Floette
- Mega Feraligatr
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Garchomp Z
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Greninja
- Mega Hawlucha
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Meganium
- Mega Raichu X
- Mega Raichu Y
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Tatsugiri (Curly Form)
- Mega Tatsugiri (Droopy Form)
- Mega Tatsugiri (Stretchy Form)
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Venusaur
Pokémon Champions Will Not Include Non-Evolved Pokémon at Launch
Unfortunately, Pokémon Champions will not support over 1,000 Pokémon at launch. Yes, you read that right. That is because the game will not support non-evolution forms, meaning you won’t be able to use Bulbasaur or Charmander. You can only battle with their final evolutions, Charizard and Venusaur. This applies to all Pokémon lines.
This is a bit surprising, given that Pokémon Champions is going to be the main platform for the Pokémon VGC (Video Game Champions) tournaments. While most competitive players only use final evolution forms, there are some legitimate strategies using non-evolved Pokémon. In fact, some players even force their Pokémon to hold an Eviolite to specifically to use their earlier forms in battle.
Game Freak Hints More Pokémon Could Be Added Later
Pokémon Champions producer Masaaki Hoshino has hinted that non-evolutions might make their way to the game eventually In an interview with press, Hoshino reportedly said, “Yes, only final evolutions will be introduced at launch. But at some point we might consider earlier evolutions.”
So it seems that Game Freak hasn’t completely shut the door on including a full Pokémon roster. Although I wouldn’t expect anything anytime soon, as it doesn’t sound like they are even fully considering this year. Still, with Hoshino mentioning it, means the team is at least aware Pokémon fans want an expanded Pokémon Champions roster that includes everyone.