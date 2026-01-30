Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents Start Time Leaked – How to Watch Live

The Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents schedule has been leaked early online. Dataminers uncovered the 30th anniversary livestream’s date and start time in the recent update of Pokémon Masters. Here is when Pokémon Day begins in each region.

According to a new datamine leak from the Brazilian version of Pokémon Masters, the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 6 AM PT or 9 AM ET. While this should come as no surprise, as Pokémon Day always happens on the same date, this is the first confirmation we have of the livestream’s start time.

This year’s Pokémon Day is particularly significant, as the Pokémon franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, there has been a lot of rumors and speculation that Game Freak are getting ready to make some major announcements. A recent leak, for example, claims that Pokémon Gen 10 games will be revealed at the February showcase.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents will start in each region.

Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents Start Times by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM February 27 North America (ET) 9:00 AM February 27 Canada (ET) 9:00 AM February 27 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:00 PM February 27 Europe (CET) 3:00 PM February 27 Japan (JST) 11:00 PM February 27 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM February 27 Australia (AEDT)* 1:00 AM February 28

How to Watch the Pokémon Day 2026 Livestream

Like previous Pokémon Day celebrations, the Pokémon Presents showcase will be livestreamed on TPC’s official YouTube channel. Currently, The Pokémon Company does not have the 30th Anniversary stream video enabled. However, you can find it here once it gets added to the channel’s playlist.

If you aren’t able to watch the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents live, don’t fret! Game Freak’s YouTube channel always archives the yearly showcase, and you will be able to watch a replay of it immediately as soon as the Presents ends.

Did Pokémon Let’s Go 2 Get Leaked Too?

After the February 2026 Pokémon Presents date and start time were leaked, fans began to speculate that the Pokémon Masters datamine might have actually revealed more. Eagle-eyed Pokémon players pointed out that the leaked Pokémon Day banner in the game featured Gen 1 Kanto imagery.

However, the image didn’t use Pokémon Red and Blue characters. Instead, it featured the protagonists from 2018’s Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!. Over on X, Pokémon fans shared their theories. “It’s curious that the characters shown on the banner representing Kanto aren’t Red and Blue, but the protagonists from Let’s Go instead. Could we be getting an NS2 Edition relaunch?”

Another commenter exclaimed, “D**n… Pokémon Let’s Go 2 is real!” Of course, it should be pointed out that Pokémon Masters is developed by DeNA, and the Let’s Go banner could just be a coincidence. Regardless, it seems that the mobile game accidentally revealed the Pokémon Day 2026’s Pokémon Presents schedule early in its files.

Make sure to set your alarm clocks, because the Pokémon 30th anniversary livestream is sure to be a massive one for the long-running franchise. Personally, I’m hoping the showcase finally confirms leaks about Pokémon Wind and Wave being real. It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been four since the launch of Gen 9’s Scarlet and Violet.