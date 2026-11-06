Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – Full Setlist and Rarest Cards

The Pokémon Delta Reign card list features 141 cards, including new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and special illustration rares. If you are planning to collect the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, here is the full setlist and a breakdown of its rarest cards.

Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – All 141 Cards

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The Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Delta Reign expansion release date is today, November 6, 2026. The new set puts Mega Rayquaza ex in the spotlight alongside Mega Golisopod ex, Mega Golurk ex, and Mega Malamar ex.

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The full Delta Reign card list includes 103 main-set cards and 38 secret rares. If you are wondering why some Pokémon cards have a number higher than 103, those are the secret rares. They are still part of the expansion, but their collector numbers go beyond the main set’s total.

Below is the complete English setlist in card-number order. Each numbered card is listed once, so reverse holo and stamped versions are not counted as separate entries.

Main Set: Cards 001–103

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Card Number Card 001/103 Heracross 002/103 Surskit 003/103 Masquerain 004/103 Cacnea 005/103 Cacturne 006/103 Combee 007/103 Vespiquen 008/103 Shaymin 009/103 Virizion 010/103 Wimpod 011/103 Mega Golisopod ex 012/103 Sprigatito 013/103 Floragato 014/103 Meowscarada ex 015/103 Smoliv 016/103 Dolliv 017/103 Arboliva 018/103 Growlithe 019/103 Arcanine 020/103 Magmar 021/103 Magmortar 022/103 Torkoal 023/103 Heat Rotom ex 024/103 Heatmor 025/103 Mantine 026/103 Kyogre 027/103 Frillish 028/103 Jellicent 029/103 Wishiwashi ex 030/103 Electabuzz 031/103 Electivire 032/103 Jolteon 033/103 Raikou ex 034/103 Rotom 035/103 Thundurus 036/103 Pincurchin 037/103 Pawmi 038/103 Pawmo 039/103 Pawmot 040/103 Wattrel 041/103 Kilowattrel 042/103 Miraidon 043/103 Drowzee 044/103 Hypno 045/103 Giratina 046/103 Golett 047/103 Mega Golurk ex 048/103 Enamorus 049/103 Sandshrew 050/103 Sandslash 051/103 Onix 052/103 Steelix 053/103 Groudon 054/103 Landorus 055/103 Nidoran♀ 056/103 Nidorina 057/103 Nidoqueen 058/103 Spinarak 059/103 Ariados 060/103 Sableye 061/103 Carvanha 062/103 Sharpedo 063/103 Darkrai 064/103 Purrloin 065/103 Liepard 066/103 Zorua 067/103 Zoroark ex 068/103 Inkay 069/103 Mega Malamar ex 070/103 Morpeko 071/103 Zarude 072/103 Druddigon 073/103 Jangmo-o 074/103 Hakamo-o 075/103 Kommo-o 076/103 Cyclizar 077/103 Tauros 078/103 Eevee 079/103 Delibird 080/103 Azurill 081/103 Swablu 082/103 Altaria 083/103 Kecleon 084/103 Mega Rayquaza ex 085/103 Tornadus 086/103 Fletchling 087/103 Fletchinder 088/103 Talonflame ex 089/103 Aarune 090/103 Adventure Lantern 091/103 Custom Vest 092/103 Emcee’s Hype 093/103 Grisham 094/103 Legendary Pyroduct (Left) 095/103 Legendary Pyroduct (Right) 096/103 Legendary Summit (Left) 097/103 Legendary Summit (Right) 098/103 Legendary Trench (Left) 099/103 Legendary Trench (Right) 100/103 Mega Rayquaza Cap 101/103 Tasty Rice Ball 102/103 Tate & Liza’s Training 103/103 Zinnia’s Trust

Illustration Rare Cards: 104–117

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Card Number Card Rarity 104/103 Masquerain Illustration Rare 105/103 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 106/103 Growlithe Illustration Rare 107/103 Magmortar Illustration Rare 108/103 Electivire Illustration Rare 109/103 Pincurchin Illustration Rare 110/103 Enamorus Illustration Rare 111/103 Groudon Illustration Rare 112/103 Zorua Illustration Rare 113/103 Inkay Illustration Rare 114/103 Eevee Illustration Rare 115/103 Azurill Illustration Rare 116/103 Altaria Illustration Rare 117/103 Kecleon Illustration Rare

Ultra Rare Cards: 118–134

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Card Number Card Rarity 118/103 Mega Golisopod ex Ultra Rare 119/103 Heat Rotom ex Ultra Rare 120/103 Wishiwashi ex Ultra Rare 121/103 Raikou ex Ultra Rare 122/103 Mega Golurk ex Ultra Rare 123/103 Mega Malamar ex Ultra Rare 124/103 Talonflame ex Ultra Rare 125/103 Aarune Ultra Rare 126/103 Adventure Lantern Ultra Rare 127/103 Custom Vest Ultra Rare 128/103 Emcee’s Hype Ultra Rare 129/103 Pokémon Catcher Ultra Rare 130/103 Tate & Liza’s Training Ultra Rare 131/103 Zinnia’s Trust Ultra Rare 132/103 Bubbly Water Energy Ultra Rare 133/103 Growing Grass Energy Ultra Rare 134/103 Nitro Fire Energy Ultra Rare

Special Illustration Rare Cards: 135–140

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Card Number Card Rarity 135/103 Mega Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 136/103 Raikou ex Special Illustration Rare 137/103 Mega Golurk ex Special Illustration Rare 138/103 Mega Rayquaza ex Special Illustration Rare 139/103 Aarune Special Illustration Rare 140/103 Zinnia’s Trust Special Illustration Rare

Mega Hyper Rare Card: 141

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Card Number Card Rarity 141/103 Mega Rayquaza ex Mega Hyper Rare

What Are the Rarest Cards in Pokémon Delta Reign?

Mega Rayquaza ex 141/103 is the rarest card in the Pokémon Delta Reign set as it’s the only the only Mega Hyper Rare. The expansion also includes six Special Illustration Rare cards, giving collectors several alternate-art Pokémon cards and Trainers to look out for.

Here are the cards in those two rarity categories:

Card Card Number Rarity Mega Rayquaza ex 141/103 Mega Hyper Rare Mega Golisopod ex 135/103 Special Illustration Rare Raikou ex 136/103 Special Illustration Rare Mega Golurk ex 137/103 Special Illustration Rare Mega Rayquaza ex 138/103 Special Illustration Rare Aarune 139/103 Special Illustration Rare Zinnia’s Trust 140/103 Special Illustration Rare

If you are specifically collecting Mega Rayquaza, there are three versions in the numbered set: the Double Rare at 084/103, the Special Illustration Rare at 138/103, and the Mega Hyper Rare at 141/103.

However, rarity labels do not tell us the exact odds of pulling each individual card. Without reliable Delta Reign pull-rate data, we cannot say precisely how many packs you would need to open to find one.

How Many Cards Are in Pokémon Delta Reign?

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There are 141 numbered cards in the Pokémon Delta Reign set. Here is how that total breaks down:

Set Section Number of Cards Main set 103 Illustration Rare 14 Ultra Rare 17 Special Illustration Rare 6 Mega Hyper Rare 1 Total 141

Whether you are looking for Mega Rayquaza ex or trying to complete the full Delta Reign card list, there are plenty of new Pokémon cards to collect. Just keep in mind that opening booster packs won’t guarantee a specific card, especially if you have your eye on one of the set’s secret rares.