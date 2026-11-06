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Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – Full Setlist and Rarest Cards

Here is the full Pokémon Delta Reign card list, including all 141 cards, secret rares, and Mega Rayquaza ex cards in the Pokémon TCG set.

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The Pokémon Delta Reign card list features 141 cards, including new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and special illustration rares. If you are planning to collect the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, here is the full setlist and a breakdown of its rarest cards.

Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – All 141 Cards

Pokemon Delta Reign Card List Full
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Delta Reign expansion release date is today, November 6, 2026. The new set puts Mega Rayquaza ex in the spotlight alongside Mega Golisopod ex, Mega Golurk ex, and Mega Malamar ex.

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The full Delta Reign card list includes 103 main-set cards and 38 secret rares. If you are wondering why some Pokémon cards have a number higher than 103, those are the secret rares. They are still part of the expansion, but their collector numbers go beyond the main set’s total.

Below is the complete English setlist in card-number order. Each numbered card is listed once, so reverse holo and stamped versions are not counted as separate entries.

Main Set: Cards 001–103

Pokemon Delta Reign Base Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Card NumberCard
001/103Heracross
002/103Surskit
003/103Masquerain
004/103Cacnea
005/103Cacturne
006/103Combee
007/103Vespiquen
008/103Shaymin
009/103Virizion
010/103Wimpod
011/103Mega Golisopod ex
012/103Sprigatito
013/103Floragato
014/103Meowscarada ex
015/103Smoliv
016/103Dolliv
017/103Arboliva
018/103Growlithe
019/103Arcanine
020/103Magmar
021/103Magmortar
022/103Torkoal
023/103Heat Rotom ex
024/103Heatmor
025/103Mantine
026/103Kyogre
027/103Frillish
028/103Jellicent
029/103Wishiwashi ex
030/103Electabuzz
031/103Electivire
032/103Jolteon
033/103Raikou ex
034/103Rotom
035/103Thundurus
036/103Pincurchin
037/103Pawmi
038/103Pawmo
039/103Pawmot
040/103Wattrel
041/103Kilowattrel
042/103Miraidon
043/103Drowzee
044/103Hypno
045/103Giratina
046/103Golett
047/103Mega Golurk ex
048/103Enamorus
049/103Sandshrew
050/103Sandslash
051/103Onix
052/103Steelix
053/103Groudon
054/103Landorus
055/103Nidoran♀
056/103Nidorina
057/103Nidoqueen
058/103Spinarak
059/103Ariados
060/103Sableye
061/103Carvanha
062/103Sharpedo
063/103Darkrai
064/103Purrloin
065/103Liepard
066/103Zorua
067/103Zoroark ex
068/103Inkay
069/103Mega Malamar ex
070/103Morpeko
071/103Zarude
072/103Druddigon
073/103Jangmo-o
074/103Hakamo-o
075/103Kommo-o
076/103Cyclizar
077/103Tauros
078/103Eevee
079/103Delibird
080/103Azurill
081/103Swablu
082/103Altaria
083/103Kecleon
084/103Mega Rayquaza ex
085/103Tornadus
086/103Fletchling
087/103Fletchinder
088/103Talonflame ex
089/103Aarune
090/103Adventure Lantern
091/103Custom Vest
092/103Emcee’s Hype
093/103Grisham
094/103Legendary Pyroduct (Left)
095/103Legendary Pyroduct (Right)
096/103Legendary Summit (Left)
097/103Legendary Summit (Right)
098/103Legendary Trench (Left)
099/103Legendary Trench (Right)
100/103Mega Rayquaza Cap
101/103Tasty Rice Ball
102/103Tate & Liza’s Training
103/103Zinnia’s Trust

Illustration Rare Cards: 104–117

Pokemon Delta Reign Illustration Rare Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Card NumberCardRarity
104/103MasquerainIllustration Rare
105/103SprigatitoIllustration Rare
106/103GrowlitheIllustration Rare
107/103MagmortarIllustration Rare
108/103ElectivireIllustration Rare
109/103PincurchinIllustration Rare
110/103EnamorusIllustration Rare
111/103GroudonIllustration Rare
112/103ZoruaIllustration Rare
113/103InkayIllustration Rare
114/103EeveeIllustration Rare
115/103AzurillIllustration Rare
116/103AltariaIllustration Rare
117/103KecleonIllustration Rare

Ultra Rare Cards: 118–134

Pokemon Delta Reign Ultra Rare Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Card NumberCardRarity
118/103Mega Golisopod exUltra Rare
119/103Heat Rotom exUltra Rare
120/103Wishiwashi exUltra Rare
121/103Raikou exUltra Rare
122/103Mega Golurk exUltra Rare
123/103Mega Malamar exUltra Rare
124/103Talonflame exUltra Rare
125/103AaruneUltra Rare
126/103Adventure LanternUltra Rare
127/103Custom VestUltra Rare
128/103Emcee’s HypeUltra Rare
129/103Pokémon CatcherUltra Rare
130/103Tate & Liza’s TrainingUltra Rare
131/103Zinnia’s TrustUltra Rare
132/103Bubbly Water EnergyUltra Rare
133/103Growing Grass EnergyUltra Rare
134/103Nitro Fire EnergyUltra Rare

Special Illustration Rare Cards: 135–140

Pokemon Delta Reign Special Illustration Rare Cards
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Card NumberCardRarity
135/103Mega Golisopod exSpecial Illustration Rare
136/103Raikou exSpecial Illustration Rare
137/103Mega Golurk exSpecial Illustration Rare
138/103Mega Rayquaza exSpecial Illustration Rare
139/103AaruneSpecial Illustration Rare
140/103Zinnia’s TrustSpecial Illustration Rare

Mega Hyper Rare Card: 141

Pokemon Delta Reign Mega Hyper Rare Card
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Card NumberCardRarity
141/103Mega Rayquaza exMega Hyper Rare

What Are the Rarest Cards in Pokémon Delta Reign?

Mega Rayquaza ex 141/103 is the rarest card in the Pokémon Delta Reign set as it’s the only the only Mega Hyper Rare. The expansion also includes six Special Illustration Rare cards, giving collectors several alternate-art Pokémon cards and Trainers to look out for.

Here are the cards in those two rarity categories:

CardCard NumberRarity
Mega Rayquaza ex141/103Mega Hyper Rare
Mega Golisopod ex135/103Special Illustration Rare
Raikou ex136/103Special Illustration Rare
Mega Golurk ex137/103Special Illustration Rare
Mega Rayquaza ex138/103Special Illustration Rare
Aarune139/103Special Illustration Rare
Zinnia’s Trust140/103Special Illustration Rare

If you are specifically collecting Mega Rayquaza, there are three versions in the numbered set: the Double Rare at 084/103, the Special Illustration Rare at 138/103, and the Mega Hyper Rare at 141/103.

However, rarity labels do not tell us the exact odds of pulling each individual card. Without reliable Delta Reign pull-rate data, we cannot say precisely how many packs you would need to open to find one.

How Many Cards Are in Pokémon Delta Reign?

Pokemon Delta Reign Artwork
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

There are 141 numbered cards in the Pokémon Delta Reign set. Here is how that total breaks down:

Set SectionNumber of Cards
Main set103
Illustration Rare14
Ultra Rare17
Special Illustration Rare6
Mega Hyper Rare1
Total141

Whether you are looking for Mega Rayquaza ex or trying to complete the full Delta Reign card list, there are plenty of new Pokémon cards to collect. Just keep in mind that opening booster packs won’t guarantee a specific card, especially if you have your eye on one of the set’s secret rares.

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