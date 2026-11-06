Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – Full Setlist and Rarest Cards

The Pokémon Delta Reign card list features 141 cards, including new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and special illustration rares. If you are planning to collect the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, here is the full setlist and a breakdown of its rarest cards.
Pokémon Delta Reign Card List – All 141 Cards
The Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Delta Reign expansion release date is today, November 6, 2026. The new set puts Mega Rayquaza ex in the spotlight alongside Mega Golisopod ex, Mega Golurk ex, and Mega Malamar ex.
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The full Delta Reign card list includes 103 main-set cards and 38 secret rares. If you are wondering why some Pokémon cards have a number higher than 103, those are the secret rares. They are still part of the expansion, but their collector numbers go beyond the main set’s total.
Below is the complete English setlist in card-number order. Each numbered card is listed once, so reverse holo and stamped versions are not counted as separate entries.
Main Set: Cards 001–103
|Card Number
|Card
|001/103
|Heracross
|002/103
|Surskit
|003/103
|Masquerain
|004/103
|Cacnea
|005/103
|Cacturne
|006/103
|Combee
|007/103
|Vespiquen
|008/103
|Shaymin
|009/103
|Virizion
|010/103
|Wimpod
|011/103
|Mega Golisopod ex
|012/103
|Sprigatito
|013/103
|Floragato
|014/103
|Meowscarada ex
|015/103
|Smoliv
|016/103
|Dolliv
|017/103
|Arboliva
|018/103
|Growlithe
|019/103
|Arcanine
|020/103
|Magmar
|021/103
|Magmortar
|022/103
|Torkoal
|023/103
|Heat Rotom ex
|024/103
|Heatmor
|025/103
|Mantine
|026/103
|Kyogre
|027/103
|Frillish
|028/103
|Jellicent
|029/103
|Wishiwashi ex
|030/103
|Electabuzz
|031/103
|Electivire
|032/103
|Jolteon
|033/103
|Raikou ex
|034/103
|Rotom
|035/103
|Thundurus
|036/103
|Pincurchin
|037/103
|Pawmi
|038/103
|Pawmo
|039/103
|Pawmot
|040/103
|Wattrel
|041/103
|Kilowattrel
|042/103
|Miraidon
|043/103
|Drowzee
|044/103
|Hypno
|045/103
|Giratina
|046/103
|Golett
|047/103
|Mega Golurk ex
|048/103
|Enamorus
|049/103
|Sandshrew
|050/103
|Sandslash
|051/103
|Onix
|052/103
|Steelix
|053/103
|Groudon
|054/103
|Landorus
|055/103
|Nidoran♀
|056/103
|Nidorina
|057/103
|Nidoqueen
|058/103
|Spinarak
|059/103
|Ariados
|060/103
|Sableye
|061/103
|Carvanha
|062/103
|Sharpedo
|063/103
|Darkrai
|064/103
|Purrloin
|065/103
|Liepard
|066/103
|Zorua
|067/103
|Zoroark ex
|068/103
|Inkay
|069/103
|Mega Malamar ex
|070/103
|Morpeko
|071/103
|Zarude
|072/103
|Druddigon
|073/103
|Jangmo-o
|074/103
|Hakamo-o
|075/103
|Kommo-o
|076/103
|Cyclizar
|077/103
|Tauros
|078/103
|Eevee
|079/103
|Delibird
|080/103
|Azurill
|081/103
|Swablu
|082/103
|Altaria
|083/103
|Kecleon
|084/103
|Mega Rayquaza ex
|085/103
|Tornadus
|086/103
|Fletchling
|087/103
|Fletchinder
|088/103
|Talonflame ex
|089/103
|Aarune
|090/103
|Adventure Lantern
|091/103
|Custom Vest
|092/103
|Emcee’s Hype
|093/103
|Grisham
|094/103
|Legendary Pyroduct (Left)
|095/103
|Legendary Pyroduct (Right)
|096/103
|Legendary Summit (Left)
|097/103
|Legendary Summit (Right)
|098/103
|Legendary Trench (Left)
|099/103
|Legendary Trench (Right)
|100/103
|Mega Rayquaza Cap
|101/103
|Tasty Rice Ball
|102/103
|Tate & Liza’s Training
|103/103
|Zinnia’s Trust
Illustration Rare Cards: 104–117
|Card Number
|Card
|Rarity
|104/103
|Masquerain
|Illustration Rare
|105/103
|Sprigatito
|Illustration Rare
|106/103
|Growlithe
|Illustration Rare
|107/103
|Magmortar
|Illustration Rare
|108/103
|Electivire
|Illustration Rare
|109/103
|Pincurchin
|Illustration Rare
|110/103
|Enamorus
|Illustration Rare
|111/103
|Groudon
|Illustration Rare
|112/103
|Zorua
|Illustration Rare
|113/103
|Inkay
|Illustration Rare
|114/103
|Eevee
|Illustration Rare
|115/103
|Azurill
|Illustration Rare
|116/103
|Altaria
|Illustration Rare
|117/103
|Kecleon
|Illustration Rare
Ultra Rare Cards: 118–134
|Card Number
|Card
|Rarity
|118/103
|Mega Golisopod ex
|Ultra Rare
|119/103
|Heat Rotom ex
|Ultra Rare
|120/103
|Wishiwashi ex
|Ultra Rare
|121/103
|Raikou ex
|Ultra Rare
|122/103
|Mega Golurk ex
|Ultra Rare
|123/103
|Mega Malamar ex
|Ultra Rare
|124/103
|Talonflame ex
|Ultra Rare
|125/103
|Aarune
|Ultra Rare
|126/103
|Adventure Lantern
|Ultra Rare
|127/103
|Custom Vest
|Ultra Rare
|128/103
|Emcee’s Hype
|Ultra Rare
|129/103
|Pokémon Catcher
|Ultra Rare
|130/103
|Tate & Liza’s Training
|Ultra Rare
|131/103
|Zinnia’s Trust
|Ultra Rare
|132/103
|Bubbly Water Energy
|Ultra Rare
|133/103
|Growing Grass Energy
|Ultra Rare
|134/103
|Nitro Fire Energy
|Ultra Rare
Special Illustration Rare Cards: 135–140
|Card Number
|Card
|Rarity
|135/103
|Mega Golisopod ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|136/103
|Raikou ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|137/103
|Mega Golurk ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|138/103
|Mega Rayquaza ex
|Special Illustration Rare
|139/103
|Aarune
|Special Illustration Rare
|140/103
|Zinnia’s Trust
|Special Illustration Rare
Mega Hyper Rare Card: 141
|Card Number
|Card
|Rarity
|141/103
|Mega Rayquaza ex
|Mega Hyper Rare
What Are the Rarest Cards in Pokémon Delta Reign?
Mega Rayquaza ex 141/103 is the rarest card in the Pokémon Delta Reign set as it’s the only the only Mega Hyper Rare. The expansion also includes six Special Illustration Rare cards, giving collectors several alternate-art Pokémon cards and Trainers to look out for.
Here are the cards in those two rarity categories:
|Card
|Card Number
|Rarity
|Mega Rayquaza ex
|141/103
|Mega Hyper Rare
|Mega Golisopod ex
|135/103
|Special Illustration Rare
|Raikou ex
|136/103
|Special Illustration Rare
|Mega Golurk ex
|137/103
|Special Illustration Rare
|Mega Rayquaza ex
|138/103
|Special Illustration Rare
|Aarune
|139/103
|Special Illustration Rare
|Zinnia’s Trust
|140/103
|Special Illustration Rare
If you are specifically collecting Mega Rayquaza, there are three versions in the numbered set: the Double Rare at 084/103, the Special Illustration Rare at 138/103, and the Mega Hyper Rare at 141/103.
However, rarity labels do not tell us the exact odds of pulling each individual card. Without reliable Delta Reign pull-rate data, we cannot say precisely how many packs you would need to open to find one.
How Many Cards Are in Pokémon Delta Reign?
There are 141 numbered cards in the Pokémon Delta Reign set. Here is how that total breaks down:
|Set Section
|Number of Cards
|Main set
|103
|Illustration Rare
|14
|Ultra Rare
|17
|Special Illustration Rare
|6
|Mega Hyper Rare
|1
|Total
|141
Whether you are looking for Mega Rayquaza ex or trying to complete the full Delta Reign card list, there are plenty of new Pokémon cards to collect. Just keep in mind that opening booster packs won’t guarantee a specific card, especially if you have your eye on one of the set’s secret rares.