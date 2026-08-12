Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 Port Leaks With September Release Date

A Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port will reportedly be released as early as September 2026. According to a new leak, Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald are planned for the Nintendo eShop and may launch before the end of October.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

A new leak claims that the rumored Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port will be released in either September or October 2026. Insider Shpeshal Nick made the claim in a recent post on X. “Currently, the ports of Pokémon Ruby/Emerald/Sapphire are planned for late September/October.”

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However, what makes Shpeshal Nick’s claims interesting is that they came from the same source that accurately leaked the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console and 40th Anniversary Pro Controller. According to Nick, this source told him about the Zelda Switch 2 console a long time ago in messages on the platform.

Screenshot: X @Shpeshal_Nick

“So I went back through my DMs relating to the Zelda console and Pro controller and bro, there’s so…much…stuff I completely forgot about that I was told I could mention.” With the Zelda Switch 2 console leak being proven true, there is now more reason to believe that the Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 port leak could also be accurate. If legitimate, it appears we could be getting Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald ports this fall.

Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald Switch 2 Ports Backed by Datamine

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch 2 on February 27, dataminers uncovered compatibility files for Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald as well. At the time, it wasn’t confirmed that we would be getting the ports, but the code at least showed that the Gen 3 ports were being planned.

“According to a dataminer, the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen releases from today internally also have compatibility for Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Meaning, those could be coming in the future,” CentroLeaks reported at the time. So, while the latest Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 leak isn’t 100% verified, it at least appears to be backed up by the previous datamine.

What Could the Pokémon Emerald Switch 2 Port Include?

As far as what the Pokémon Emerald port would include, it would likely just be a faithful port with some light modern features. Similar to FireRed and LeafGreen, for example, the digital Gene 3 port could feature online trading and eventual Pokémon Home compatibility.

However, considering there is currently no official way to play Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald on modern Nintendo hardware, any form of release would be appreciated. For now, the rumored September or October launch window should still be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo officially announces the ports.