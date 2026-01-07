Pokémon Fans Roast Logan Paul’s HD-2D Remaster Idea

Logan Paul set off a firestorm in the Pokémon community after sharing his idea of how to revive the Nintendo franchise. Many players mocked the YouTuber’s Pokémon remaster proposal on social media. However, is it actually that bad of an idea?

Logan Paul Wants Game Freak to Make More Pokémon Remasters

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In a January 5 post on X, Logan Paul called on Game Freak to focus on making remasters of the original Pokémon generation games. “Idea for The Pokémon Company: I think there is a MASSIVE opportunity to capitalize on the decades of nostalgic equity that fans have with the franchise.”

Videos by VICE

Paul then suggested that TPC should make modern 2D-HD Pokémon games. “I think The Pokémon Company should create a remastered game inspired by the OGs that mirrors the original pixel graphics, combines the best generations of Pokémon, and introduces adaptive NPCs that evolve alongside the player.”

Screenshot: X @LoganPaul

The YouTuber also admitted that he didn’t have a connection to newer games such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A or Scarlet and Violet. However, Logan Paul’s suggestions immediately sparked backlash from some fans in the Pokémon community. Prominent members of the fandom argued that Game Freak had already created remasters before, and that players like Logan Paul are focusing too much on nostalgia.

Pokémon Fans Mock Logan Paul’s HD-2D Remaster Idea

Screenshot: X @Lewchube, @LoganPaul

Many Pokémon fans pointed out that Logan Paul’s remaster idea sounded awfully familiar to 2004’s FireRed and LeafGreen remakes. YouTuber Lewtwo, for example, sarcastically wrote, “What a novel idea. They could even call it Pokémon FireRed Version.” Logan Paul then responded to the comment and replied, “22 years ago.”

However, Serebii owner Joe Merrick also called out Paul for being stuck in the past. “Why do people just continually want to look backwards with Pokémon? Game Freak and TPC continually get crap for pandering to Gen 1, but when we get the person who ruined the TCG saying he wants a pixel remaster and people & outlets are agreeing. Let’s move forwards, not backwards.”

Screenshot: X @JoeMerrick

Merrick also called the HD-2D idea unoriginal. “Like asking for an HD/2D pixel remaster isn’t even a new or unique idea, yet he brought it up as if he is the first ever to think of it.” Many Nintendo players agreed with the Serebii owner and replied that they would rather the company focus on advancing the series rather than focusing on remasters again.

Would Modern Remasters Actually Work?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

I get that not everyone likes Logan Paul. However, I’ve long argued that I think Game Freak should re-release the classic games digitally on the Switch 2. They don’t even need to be remakes. More importantly, I think they should add online features such as trading and the ability to directly connect the classic gen ports to Pokémon HOME.

That said, I also won’t lie that a modern Pokémon game with HD-2D graphics like Octopath Traveler would be amazing. However, I also see the other side of it. I personally would rather Game Freak focus on advancing the series rather than looking to the past. For example, Pokémon Legends: Z-A introduced a real-time battle mechanic that made the series feel fresh for the first time in years.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

I also think Scarlet and Violet’s open-world map was a step in the right direction (technical issues aside). Of course, I also don’t see what’s stopping Game Freak from creating a studio team that only focuses on remasters or pixel-style games either. So yeah – why not both?