Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen: 10 Things New Players Should Know

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Switch 2 ports are releasing soon to celebrate the Pokémon 30th Anniversary. However, the classic RPGs are missing many modern gameplay features. From Exp. Share to combat mechanics, here are 10 things you need to know about Pokémon FRLG before playing it.

Why Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Feel Different in 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Although Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen are technically Kanto remakes, they are still over 22 years old. Yes, you read that right. It’s hard to believe, but FRLG actually launched on the Game Boy Advance way back in 2004. As a result, many of the beloved Pokémon mechanics and quality-of-life improvements fans have come to expect are not in these games.

One of the biggest differences between Pokémon Gen 3 era titles and the modern games is how Physical and Special attacks are handled. In Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, Game Freak had not yet split each move into one of the two categories. This has a profound impact on how the Gen 1 titles play. Another major difference is Exp. Share, which was infamously more unforgiving in the 2004 RPGs.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Here are 10 things you should know about Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen before diving into it on February 27, 2026.

10 Things to Know Before Playing Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

1. No Physical/Special Move Split

Physical and Special moves are NOT Split in FireRed & LeafGreen. Specfically, a move’s element type determines whether it’s a Physical attack or not in FRLG.

Physical Types: Normal, Flying, Fighting, Poison, Bug, Ground, Rock, Steel, Ghost



Special Types: Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Psychic, Dark, Dragon



2. Exp. Share Is a Held Item

Exp. Share does not work for your entire party in FRLG. Instead, it’s a “held item” that a Pokémon must have equipped. Half of the experience points are then split between the active Pokémon in battle, and the character holding the Exp. Share item.

3. HMs Are Required to Progress

You need to learn HM’s (Hidden Moves) to progress on the map. Cut, Fly, Surf, Strength, Flash, Rock Smash and Waterfall are all HM’s that must be unlocked in FRLG.

4. Umbreon & Espeon Cannot Be Obtained

Umbreon & Espeon CAN NOT be obtained in Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen. Because the game lacks an internal clock system, the two Eeveelutions are locked completely out of the game.

5. Some Evolutions Are Locked Until Post-Game

Certain post Gen 1 evolutions can not be triggered until you unlock the National PokeDex. Golbat for example, won’t evolve into Crobat until the post-game. Even if you meet the right conditions, it will fail to evolve during the seqeuence.

6. Entei & Raikou Can Be Permanently Missed

In Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, there is a glitch where Entei and Raikou delete themselves from the game using ‘Roar’. Strangely, this only impacts players who don’t choose Charmander as a Starter. So if you pick Squirtle or Bulbasaur, you will need to use a Master Ball to catch the two Legendaries.

7. Only Two Gen 3 Pokémon Appear

Although this was made alongside Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, FRLG Only has two Gen 3 Pokémon in the entire game:

Azurill (Pokémon LeafGreen exclusive)

Wynaut

8. Moltres Location Has Changed

Moltres is no longer located on Victory Road. In Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Moltres has been moved to the top of Mt. Ember on One Island.

9. Post-Game Is Massive

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen has an incredible post-game. After unlocking the National PokeDex, you will actually get to catch all Pokémon Gold and Silver Pokémon as well as Johto Legendaries.

10. Built on the Ruby & Sapphire Engine

FRLG are Kanto Remakes using the Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire engine.

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Physical vs Special Attack Split Explained

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As I mentioned earlier, one of the biggest changes new players will have to get used to in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen is how attack damage is calculated. In Gen 4 Diamond and Pearl, Game Freak introduced the system where each individual move could be classified as either Physical or Special.

In Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, attacks are divided into Physical or Special based on their element type. Fire Punch, for example, would still be considered a Special attack because of its Fire-type element. The system has some quirks that are hard to wrap your head around in 2026. Ghost-type moves are all considered Physical for some reason.

Pokémon FireRed vs LeafGreen Version Exclusives (Switch 2)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Just because Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are Gen 1 remakes doesn’t mean their exclusives are the same. When the Game Boy Advance titles were released in 2004, Game Freak actually gave this feature a bit of an overhaul. So before you choose which edition, here is a list of the FRLG exclusives:

Pokémon FireRed Exclusive Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Arbok



Arcanine



Bellossom



Cloyster



Delibird



Deoxys (Attack Forme)



(Attack Forme) Ekans



Electabuzz



Elekid



Gloom



Golduck



Growlithe



Murkrow



Oddish



Psyduck



Quagsire



Qwilfish



Scizor



Scyther



Shellder



Skarmory



Vileplume



Wooper

Pokémon LeafGreen Exclusive Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Azumarill



Azurill



Bellsprout



Deoxys (Defense Forme)



(Defense Forme) Magby



Magmar



Mantine

Marill

Misdreavus



Ninetales



Octillery



Pinsir



Remoraid



Sandshrew



Sandslash



Slowbro



Slowking



Slowpoke



Sneasel



Starmie



Staryu



Victreebel



Vulpix



Weepinbell



The Switch 2 Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen release date is February 27, 2026. The Kanto remakes will be released digitally on the Nintedno eShop immediately after the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents livestream ends at 6:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM ET.