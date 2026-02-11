Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen May Be Returning on Switch 2 for 30th Anniversary

A popular Pokémon leaker claims that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will be released on the Nintendo Switch 2 soon. However, is it a remake or a port? Here is everything we know about the Gen 1 Kanto games that will reportedly be announced at Pokémon Day 2026.

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 Ports Leaked Ahead of Pokémon Day 2026

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are now only weeks away from Pokémon Day 2026, and the leaks keep on coming! As you know by now, this year’s annual event is a big deal, as it’s the Pokémon 30th anniversary celebration. However, according to one infamous leaker, Game Freak is planning on re-releasing Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on the Switch 2.

This latest update comes straight from RiddlerKhu, who revealed the leak in a February 11 post on X. “They will return soon,” the infamous leaker wrote while also posting images of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen. However, it’s currently unclear whether:

The games are new Switch 2 ports.

They are full remakes.

Or they will be added to Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) as digital downloads.

Screenshot: X @Riddler_Khu

How Credible Is the Pokémon Leak?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Gen 1 Pokémon remakes were originally released in 2004 on the Game Boy Advance. Given that it’s the Pokémon 30th Anniversary it would make sense to revisit the games that started it all. As far as whether the leak is credible or not, RiddlerKhu is pretty much the gold standard for Pokémon leaks.

The insider has been posting leaked Pokémon information accurately for almost a decade now. In fact, I can’t recall a time he’s ever been wrong or posted incorrect information. If RiddlerKhu is saying something is going to happen, it’s more than likely going to happen.

Pokémon Black & White May Also Be Returning

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Interestingly, another account actually leaked the Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen re-release a week before RiddlerKhu. However, what makes this leak intriguing is that it also claimed that Pokémon Black and White would be another classic Pokémon game returning for the 30th anniversary celebration.

“Hannah is sad. She just got the news. Her favorite songs: ‘Red’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Green’ by Cavetown are no longer part of the streaming service, and she will have to pay to play them. And her third favorite song, ‘Black’ by Pearl Jam, is only available on the latest iPhone.”

Screenshot: X @HiddenPowerPod

To me, the riddle the leaker posted appears to claim that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will not be a part of Nintendo Switch Online. They will instead be actual ports you have to pay for. And finally, Pokémon Black and White will only be available on the Switch 2. This, of course, begs the question: will any of these be remakes, or ports with new features?

When Could FireRed & LeafGreen Be Announced?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Regardless, there are now two leakers claiming that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will be returning soon for the Pokémon 30th Anniversary. If all of this is true, they will likely get announced at the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents livestream on February 27, 2026.

Again we should always take any rumor like this with a grain of salt. However, as a longtime Pokémon fan, I feel pretty confident if RiddlerKhu is posting it. It’s the Pokémon Black and White Switch 2 exclusive rumor that I’m more weary of. But hey you never know.