Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Release Times Confirmed – Here’s When They Go Live on Switch 2

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen are launching sooner than many expected. Game Freak has officially confirmed that the classic Kanto remakes will go live immediately after the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents livestream. Here are the exact FRLG release times for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players in every region.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Game Freak announced the Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports, they also surprised players by revealing that they are releasing on Pokémon Day 2026. Yes, you read that right. The classic 2004 Kanto Pokémon remakes are not only available to pre-load on the Nintendo eShop right now, but they will be available to play this week!

The Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Switch 2 ports release date is February 27, 2026. However, the most exciting part is that FRLG will actually release after the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents livestream ends. “These titles will be available to play after the conclusion of the Pokémon Presents presentation,” a post from TPC read.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

This year’s Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents will begin at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and will run for 25 minutes. Based on the stream’s length, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen release times should start at 6:25 AM PT or 9:25 AM ET.

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Launch Immediately After Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Of course, with FRLG releasing digitally on the eShop, the exact time could shift by a few minutes. However, with The Pokémon Company confirming that the Kanto Remakes will be released after the Pokémon Presents broadcast ends, we have a general idea of when they will go live.

For your convenience, here is when Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 in every region:

Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:25 AM February 27, 2026 North America (ET) 9:25 AM February 27, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:25 PM February 27, 2026 Europe (CET) 3:25 PM February 27, 2026 Japan (JST) 11:25 PM February 27, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 11:25 AM February 27, 2026 Australia (AEDT)* 1:25 AM February 28, 2026 New Zealand (NZDT)* 3:25 AM February 28, 2026

Does Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen Have Preload?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Yes, Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen can be preloaded on Nintendo Switch 2 right now. As we mentioned above, the 2004 Kanto Remakes can already be downloaded on your Nintendo Switch console. In fact, FRLG are currently the #1 highest-selling games on the eShop.

To preload Pokémon Fire Red (or Leaf Green), boot up the eShop app on your console. When in the store, look in the Nintendo Switch category. The classic Pokémon games don’t actually show up in the Switch 2 tab. After purchasing it, you can download FRLG on your Switch 2. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen should then be playable once the Pokémon Day 2026 Pokémon Presents concludes.