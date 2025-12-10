Pokemon Friends: All New Pokemon in the Version 1.1 Update

Pokemon Friends was originally released back in June 2025 for mobile and Nintendo Switch, offering a game where players can complete cute minigames and craft adorable Pokemon plushies. As of December 2025, the 1.1 update has arrived for the game, bringing a new series of minigames to enjoy, new types of yarn, and, of course, new Pokemon plushies to craft!

Among the new plushies available for players to craft in Pokemon Friends, there are new additions across almost every region. For Kanto enthusiasts, more iconic nostalgic ‘Mons have been added, including Oddish, Meowth, Diglett, Cubone, and Magikarp. When it comes to Johto fans, the likes of baby Pokemon Togepi and Pichu will be a highlight, as well as the Legendary Beast trio of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune.

Videos by VICE

In terms of Hoenn-native Pokemon, several fan-favorites from the region are now available, such as Absol, Milotic, Spinda, and Tropius. Sinnoh sees the beloved Shinx, as well as two more baby Pokemon with Munhlax and Budew joining the mix.

Fans of the Unova Region will now be able to add standout favorites such as Emolga and Deino to their plushie collection, while those who prefer Kalos now have access to Noibat and Aurorus. For the Alola Region, there are now plushies for Mareanie and Drampa, and the likes of Eiscue and Pinchurchin are up for grabs from the Galar Region. Lastly, new additions from the Paldea Region have been included, too, with Pokemon such as Bellibolt, Charcadet, Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Scream Tail now in-game and ready to be crafted with some yarn.