Pokemon Gen 10 Leak Claims Game Will Have “Praying” Mechanic – Weirdest Battle Gimmick Yet?

Another day, another Pokemon leak. However, this latest rumor is truly one for the ages—because if it’s true, it’s pretty wild. According to a new Gen 10 leak, the next region will feature a “praying” mechanic, where Pokemon receive blessings from divine gods. Yep, you read that right. If you’re doing a double-take, I get it.

Gen 10 Leaks Are Crazy

Screenshot: Twitter @Light_88_

Before we dive into this: take everything here with a major grain of salt. Unless it comes from the Pokemon Company itself, these are unsubstantiated rumors. However, what gives these latest rumors some credibility is that they supposedly originated from the infamous Teraleak. For the uninitiated, Game Freak was the victim of a major hack back in 2024. A lot of information from the anime series, Pokemon Legends Z-A, Pokemon lore, and Gen 10 was allegedly stolen.

With all that said, let’s get into it. According to the leak, Gen 10’s codename is Gaia, and it will feature a prayer-inspired mechanic. The leak claims that the new region will take place across multiple islands, each ruled by a divine Pokemon called a “Majin.” These guardian deities are able to enter Pokemon and bless them with incredible powers. Similar to Pokemon X and Y‘s Mega Stones, Pokemon that hold items related to the Majin can receive their blessing and gain powerful attack buffs.

Finally, the leak states that the new battle gimmick will have a “cloud-like vortex animation” that swirls over the Pokemon’s head before striking them with lightning to bless them. And also like Gen 6’s Mega feature, certain Pokemon in the game will receive new forms post-blessings. If you read all that and feel confused, you’re not alone! Like I said, this sounds like some pretty wild stuff—if it’s true.

What Leaks Are Saying About ‘Pokemon’ Gen 10

Screenshot: Reddit

Pokemon Gen 10 Gaia’s region allegedly also features a series of islands that players will sail between across the surrounding sea. It will apparently be similar to 2016’s Pokemon Sun and Moon, but with a greater emphasis on exploration and travel. Assuming this is true, it might add some context to the new “blessing” mechanic rumor. If you remember, Alola also didn’t have gyms and featured guardian deities.

The supposed Gaia leaks also state that Pokemon Gen 10’s location is specifically based on the Cyclades region of Greece. So, if true, it appears we’ll be sailing across various sections of the ocean to reach new islands. Circling back to the alleged Gen 10 mechanic, leaks claim that Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur are the first three Pokemon confirmed to receive new, powerful forms.

So, what do we make of all this? Personally, I’m torn. On the one hand, a lot of it reads like fan fiction—and the more I think about it, the more it sounds suspiciously similar to Pokemon Sun and Moon, right down to the islands and guardian deities. But on the other hand, the Teraleak hack was very real. The problem is, it’s hard to tell how much of the information leaking out is actually from that source. Not to mention, we don’t even know if we should trust any of this. Still, as wild as all this sounds, I also wouldn’t have believed Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics if I had read a leak about them in advance. So, anything is possible!