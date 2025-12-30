Pokémon Gen 10 Map Leak Reveals Massive Open-World Region, Bigger Than Paldea

A new Pokémon Gen 10 leak has revealed that the next Game Freak title may have a massive open world. If true, Pokémon Wind and Waves will have the series’ biggest map to date. However, some players are not thrilled about it.

Pokémon Gen 10 Map Leak Claims the New Region might be Eight Times Bigger Than Paldea

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Back in October, we reported on a major Pokémon Gen 10 leak, which reportedly revealed the new game’s region and features. The biggest reveal, though, was that Pokémon Wind and Waves will allegedly have a massive map based on Southeast Asia. However, a new leak has revealed just how big the new region might actually be.

If true, it’s apparently eight times the size of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. Concept images of Pokémon Wind and Waves’ map were uploaded in a post by “Light_88” on X. According to the user, the entire Paldea Region can fit in the middle of Pokémon Gen 10’s map.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

“The scale of the new region is massive compared to Paldea. Since Generation 10 is based on Southeast Asia, the geographical leap is unprecedented. If Game Freak maintains this scale, each major island in the new region will be roughly the same size as the entire map of Paldea.”

Concept Images Suggest Pokémon Wind and Waves Will Feature Multiple Islands

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

While multiple Pokémon Gen 10 map images have appeared online in major Game Freak leaks, we still don’t know the actual scale of the region in the final build of the game. So while it appears Pokémon Wind and Waves will be much bigger than Gen 9, it’s speculation.

Still, just based on the concept images of the region’s map alone, it looks massive. Interestingly, the leaks back in October also claimed that Gen 10 would have multiple islands players could swim to.

Pokémon Fans Worried Gen 10’s Open World Will Feel Empty

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

To be clear, Pokémon Wind and Waves has not yet been confirmed to be fully open world. Based on leaks, it certainly seems like that is the direction it is heading, though. Not to mention, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region map was freely explorable. Regardless, Pokémon fans reacted to this latest leak about the Pokémon Gen 10 map having multiple islands with mixed feelings.

“So instead of having a smaller but better designed and more lively game, we’re going to have fields that are even emptier than those in Paldea… what a dream come true,” a user on X wrote, for example. Another commenter replied, “This game about to be empty asf. I can’t.” One comment simply exclaimed, “I pray that each island will be waaaaaay smaller than Paldea. We don’t want another garbage open world with nothing to do and see.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A lot of these comments echo criticism Pokémon Scarlet and Violet faced back when it launched in 2022. While players liked the concept of an open world Pokémon region, they also didn’t like how “empty” the Paldea map felt.

It appears many fans are worried that Pokémon Gen 10’s ambitious scope might also face similar issues. That said, it’s important to point out that many of these Pokémon leaks are from Gen 10’s early development. The final game will be drastically different.