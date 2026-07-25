Pokemon GO – All August Events and Battle Raids

The final days of July are arriving, which means it is time for Pokemon GO players to take a look forward on the calendar and see what events are on the way to the mobile AR game in August 2026.

Pokemon GO August 2026 Event Schedule

The Pokemon GO 10th Anniversary summer is getting closer to its completion with the upcoming arrival of August. Although the summer is nearing an end, there are still plenty of exciting events left for players to enjoy.

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August 2026 will bring the usual raid rotations and Community Day event, but there are also some unique surprises. Two of the biggest highlights of the month are likely going to be the Fire and Ice Hatch Day and the Ultra Unlock: Water Festival. The Summer Marathon: Arctic Embers event will also be an exciting way to kick off the month from August 4 through August 10.

Here is the full list of events that have been confirmed so far for August 2026:

Gigantamax Rillaboom Max Battle Day – August 1

Summer Marathon: Arctic Embers – August 4-10

Fire and Ice Hatch Day – August 8

Nickit Community Day – August 16

Ultra Unlock: Water Festival – July 13-20

Super Mega Starmie Raid Day – August 22

PokémonXP and Worlds – August 25-30

More specific details about each event will be released closer to each event’s start time, so be sure to check back for those details throughout the month.

Pokemon GO August 2026 Tier 5 Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Niantic

July 29 – August 4 Kyurem

August 5 – August 11 Uxie (Asia-Pacific) Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) Azelf (Americas and Greenland)

August 12 – August 18 Groudon

August 19 – August 25 Lunala

August 26 – September 8 Regirock Regice Registeel



Additionally, Shadow Altered Forme Giratina will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from August 5 to September 8. Some of these battles can be pretty tough, so players should definitely carefully construct a counter roster before heading into each fight.

Pokemon GO August 2026 Mega Raid Schedule

In addition to the Tier 5 Battle Raids, there will also be some powerful Mega Raids rotating throughout August. Players are going to have a chance to battle against Mega version of Aggron, Blaziken, Garchomp, Swampert, and even Gyarados.

July 29 – August 4 Mega Aggron

August 5 – August 11 Mega Blaziken

August 12 – August 18 Mega Garchomp

August 19 – August 25 Mega Swampert

August 26 – September 8 Mega Gyarados



That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming August events and Battle Raids for now. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.