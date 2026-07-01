Pokemon GO – All July Events and Raids

July 2026 has arrived and Pokemon GO players have tons of events and special Battle Raids to participate in as they continue celebrating the mobile game’s 10-year anniversary.

All July 2026 Pokemon GO Events

July 2026 is going to be a very busy month for fans of Pokemon GO. As the game continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, there are tons of ongoing activities for players to complete and some very special limited time events.

Videos by VICE

This month will bring the usual lineup of Community Day and rotating Battle Raid activities, but there are also mystery events, the Road of Legends, and the Special Anniversary Celebration. As each event arrives, there will be lots more details about exactly what features and bonuses players can expect to encounter.

Sobble Community Day: July 4

10th Anniversary Party: July 4-6

Road of Legends: July 6-10

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Global: July 11-12

Special Anniversary Pikachu Celebration: July 13-20

Super Mega Raichu Raid Day: July 18

Professor Willow’s Birthday Research: July 21

Mystery Event: July 21-27

Ozone Ascent: July 25-26

July 2026 Pokemon GO Tier 5 Raids

Screenshot: Niantic

In addition to the long list of events running throughout July 2026, there will also be lots of exciting Battle Raids at the various tiers. There is a confirmed list of who players can expect to encounter from week to week, but keep in mind that additional Battle Raid bosses will likely pop up as different events arrive to shake things up.

July 1 – July 5 Articuno Zapdos Moltres

July 13 – July 14 Articuno Zapdos Moltres

July 15 – July 21 Kyogre

July 22 – July 28 Solgaleo

July 29 – August 4 Kyurem



Additionally, Shadow Palkia will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from July 1 to August 4.

July 2026 Pokemon GO Mega Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

July 1 – July 5 Mega Lucario

July 13 – July 14 Mega Lucario

July 15 – July 21 Mega Sceptile

July 22 – July 28 Mega Salamence

July 29 – August 4 Mega Aggron



July 2026 Pokemon GO Max Battle Schedule

June 29 – July 5 Pidove (Dynamax)

July 6 – July 12 Chansey (Dynamax)

July 13 – July 19 Deino (Dynamax)

July 20 – July 26 Trubbish (Dynamax)

July 26 – August 2 Feebas (Dynamax)



For now, that should be everything players need to prepare for the busy month of events. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as more details are confirmed about each individual activity.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.