Pokemon GO – All October 2026 Events and Battle Raids

Another month is about to arrive and Pokemon GO players can get an early look at everything coming to the mobile game in October 2026.

Full Pokemon GO OCtober 2026 Event Calendar

Spooky season has been one of the most popular times of year in Pokemon GO since the mobile game launched a decade ago. This year is no different, and there are plenty of exciting activities coming up for players to enjoy over the next four weeks or so.

Videos by VICE

Here is a full breakdown of everything players can expect to enjoy in October:

Harvest Festival – September 29-October 5

Harvest Festival: Taken Over – October 2-5

Gigantamax Cinderace Max Battle Day – October 3

World Space Week – October 4-10

Zorua Community Day – October 10

Fall Marathon: Buddy Trek – October 13-19

Sandile Hatch Day – October 17

Dynamax Max Battle Day – October 24

Halloween 2026 Part One – October 27-31

Super Mega Raid Day – October 31

Halloween 2026 Part Two – November 1-5

Full Pokemon GO OCtober Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Niantic

In addition to all of the upcoming events, there will also be plenty of exciting Battle Raid bosses for players to tackle. There will be the usual rotation of new bosses, as well as special Battle Raids appearing during some of the events.

Tier 5 Battle Raids

Xerneas: September 30 – October 6

Yveltal: October 7-13

Dialga: October 14-20

Palkia: October 21-27

Origin Forme Giratina: October 28 – November 3

Additionally, there will be some Shadow Raids appearing in October for players to take on, as well:

Shadow Incarnate Forme Thundurus will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from September 9 to October 6.

Shadow Incarnate Forme Landorus will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from October 7 to November 3.

Mega Raids

Mega Victreebel: September 30 – October 6

Mega Blastoise: October 7-13

Mega Dragonite: October 14-20

Mega X Charizard and Mega Charizard Y: October 21-27

Mega Sableye: October 28 – November 3

Max Battles

Sobble: September 28 – October 4

Sizzlipede: October 5 – 11

Rookidee: October 12 – 18

Sneasel: October 19 – 25

Sableye: October 26 – November 1

That should cover all the key dates that players need to know to prepare for all the upcoming events and raids taking place during October 2026. Players should keep in mind that surprises could still pop up as different events come and go over the next few weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.