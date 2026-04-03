Pokemon GO – April 2026 GO Pass All Bonuses and Milestone Rewards

GO Pass April is arriving in Pokémon GO in just a few days, which means that trainers can soon begin completing tasks to earn exciting rewards and an encounter with Entei.

Pokémon GO – GO Pass April Bonuses

From Tuesday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time, the GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe for April will be available in Pokémon GO. This is a pretty exciting event for players and offers the chance to pick up a ton of valuable reward items for pretty easy tasks.

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Here is a full list of all of the GO Pass April bonuses:

Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: April on Tuesday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

You can collect GO Points and rank up to get additional rewards through Tuesday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Additionally, from Saturday, May 2, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. local time, there’s no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn!

GO Pass Deluxe will reward the Lucky Trinket.

Players should remember that rewards unlocked in the GO Pass will expire on Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before they expire.

Pokémon GO – Go Pass April Milestone Rewards

All players will be able to complete Pass Tasks to rank up their GO Pass and earn Stardust, XP, Max Particles, and an encounter with Entei.

Additionally, trainers who pay to upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can earn a Lucky Trinket. The Lucky Trinket is a one-time-use item in Pokémon GO April 2026 GO Pass Deluxe. It lets you select one friend to instantly become a Lucky Friend, even if you’re not Best Friends yet.

Rank 25 Milestone Rewards

Open up to 40 gifts per day

Receive up to 125 gifts per day from spinning Pokéstops and Gym Photo Discs

Hold up to 10 additional gifts in your item bag at one time

Rank 50 Milestone Rewards

2x Daily Adventure Incense duration

Rank 75 Milestone Rewards

Increased Stardust from hatching Eggs.

Increased XP from hatching Eggs.

That should be everything players need to know to head out today and start working through the GO Pass April tasks and ranking up on April 7. Be sure to check back in the coming days for more details about other upcoming Pokémon GO events in April.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.