The next in-game season is right around the corner for Pokemon GO players and fans of the PvP scene can start preparing for the upcoming Battle League changes over the next few days before Daydream Destinations officially arrives.
All Go Battle League DAtes for Pokemon Go’s Daydream Destinations Season
The final events and days of the Twilight Trails season are taking place in Pokemon GO right now, but some players are already looking forward to the future.
Videos by VICE
The official Pokemon GO social media accounts shared a short teaser video for the upcoming Daydream Destinations season earlier this week and now the game has officially shared the upcoming seasonal schedule for the GO Battle League, as well.
The following leagues will begin and end at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) on the dates listed below:
- December 1 – December 8
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Master League: Mega Edition
- December 8 – December 15
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Mountain Cup: Great League Edition
- December 15 – December 22
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Holiday Cup: Great League Edition
- December 22 – December 29
- Master League: Mega Edition
- Holiday Cup: Great League Edition
- December 29 – January 5
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Master League: Mega Edition
- January 5 – January 12
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Fighting Cup: Great League Edition
- January 12 – January 19
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Jungle Cup: Great League Edition
- January 19 – January 26
- Master League: Mega Edition
- Master League
- January 26 – February 2
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Master League: Mega Edition
- February 2 – February 9
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Master League
- February 9 – February 16
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Love Cup: Great League Edition
- 2027 GO EUIC Cup
- February 16 – February 23
- Master League: Mega Edition
- Mega Catch Cup: Great League Edition
- 2027 GO EUIC Cup
- February 23 – March 2
- Great League: Mega Edition
- Ultra League: Mega Edition
- Master League: Mega Edition
- Mega Catch Cup: Great League Edition
That should be everything PvP fans need to know about the upcoming GO Battle League schedule. They can begin optimizing their lineups and preparing for the new metagame in the coming days.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news, updates, and strategy guides.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.