The next in-game season is right around the corner for Pokemon GO players and fans of the PvP scene can start preparing for the upcoming Battle League changes over the next few days before Daydream Destinations officially arrives.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The final events and days of the Twilight Trails season are taking place in Pokemon GO right now, but some players are already looking forward to the future.

Videos by VICE

The official Pokemon GO social media accounts shared a short teaser video for the upcoming Daydream Destinations season earlier this week and now the game has officially shared the upcoming seasonal schedule for the GO Battle League, as well.

The following leagues will begin and end at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8) on the dates listed below:

December 1 – December 8

Great League: Mega Edition

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Master League: Mega Edition

December 8 – December 15

Great League: Mega Edition

Mountain Cup: Great League Edition

December 15 – December 22

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Holiday Cup: Great League Edition

December 22 – December 29

Master League: Mega Edition

Holiday Cup: Great League Edition

December 29 – January 5

Great League: Mega Edition

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Master League: Mega Edition

January 5 – January 12

Great League: Mega Edition

Fighting Cup: Great League Edition

January 12 – January 19

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Jungle Cup: Great League Edition

January 19 – January 26

Master League: Mega Edition

Master League

January 26 – February 2

Great League: Mega Edition

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Master League: Mega Edition

February 2 – February 9

Great League: Mega Edition

Master League

February 9 – February 16

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Love Cup: Great League Edition

2027 GO EUIC Cup

February 16 – February 23

Master League: Mega Edition

Mega Catch Cup: Great League Edition

2027 GO EUIC Cup

February 23 – March 2

Great League: Mega Edition

Ultra League: Mega Edition

Master League: Mega Edition

Mega Catch Cup: Great League Edition

That should be everything PvP fans need to know about the upcoming GO Battle League schedule. They can begin optimizing their lineups and preparing for the new metagame in the coming days.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news, updates, and strategy guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.