The end of 2026 is right around the corner and Pokémon GO is preparing to celebrate by bringing back every one of the year’s Community Day Pokémon for one more huge event.

All December 2026 Community Day Featured Pokémon

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

It’s become a tradition in Pokemon GO for the final Community Day of the year to operate a little differently than usual. The game is continuing that tradition this year with another end-of-year blowout.

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A different set of Pokémon will be featured on each event day—Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13, 2026—from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

The following Pokémon will be featured on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time:

Vulpix

Alolan Vulpix

Grookey

Scorbunny

Lechonk

Tinkatink

You might even encounter Piplup.

The following Pokémon will be featured on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time:

Zorua

Pawniard

Sobble

Nickit

Frigibax

You might even encounter Gible or Deino.

Pokemon GO December Community Day – All Featured Attacks

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The following featured attacks will be available when evolving these Pokémon from Saturday, December 12, at 9:00 a.m local time to Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Ninetales Evolve Vulpix to get a Ninetales that knows the Charged Attack Energy Ball.

Alolan Ninetales Evolve Alolan Vulpix to get an Alolan Ninetales that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water.

Empoleon Evolve Prinplup (Piplup’s Evolution) to get an Empoleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Garchomp Evolve Gabite (Gible’s Evolution) to get a Garchomp that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power.

Zoroark Evolve Zorua to get a Zoroark that knows the Fast Attack Sucker Punch.

Hydreigon Evolve Zweilous (Deino’s Evolution) to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Rillaboom Evolve Thwackey (Grookey’s Evolution) to get a Rillaboom that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Cinderace Evolve Raboot (Scorbunny’s Evolution) to get a Cinderace that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Inteleon Evolve Drizzile (Sobble’s Evolution) to get an Inteleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Thievul Evolve Nickit to get a Thievul that knows the Charged Attack Icy Wind.

Oinkologne Evolve Lechonk to get an Oinkologne that knows the Fast Attack Mud Slap.

Tinkaton Evolve Tinkatuff (Tinkatink’s Evolution) to get a Tinkaton that knows the Charged Attack Gigaton Hammer.

Kingambit Evolve Bisharp (Pawniard’s Evolution) to get a Kingambit that knows the Charged Attack Kowtow Cleave.

Baxcalibur Evolve Arctibax (Frigibax’s Evolution) to get a Baxcalibur that knows the Charged Attack Glaive Rush.



All December 2026 Community Day Bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit after defeating one Dark- or Steel-type Raid Boss with Bisharp as your buddy.

2× XP for catching Pokémon.

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour.

Up to two Special Trades can be made per day.

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

There’s more to keep track of than on a normal Community Day, but that should give players all the information they need to start preparing ahead of the early December event.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.