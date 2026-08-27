Pokémon GO Confirms New Paldea Region Debuts In Upcoming Fall Season

The Season of Forever Forward wraps up in less than two weeks and it will soon be time for the Twilight Trails theme to take over Pokémon GO just in time for the spookiest time of the year.

Pokémon GO Twilight Trails Trailer, Rotations, and Highlights

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It may still be back-to-school week and the final days of summer, but fall is just around the corner and the Pokémon GO community is getting an early peek at what the chilly days ahead have in store for the mobile game.

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The Pokemon GO team has officially unveiled that the next season in the game will be themed around Twilight Trails. The Twilight Trails season kicks off on September 8 at 10:00 a.m. and runs through December 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

During the upcoming season, more Pokémon originally discovered in the Paldea region, which was featured in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for Nintendo Switch, will be appearing in Pokémon GO.

Players can expect to encounter Maschiff, Mabosstiff, and more Paldea region debuts throughout the season. Additionally, there will be Mega Evolution debuts of Staraptor, Chandelure, and more during Twilight Trails.

More details on how to continue your Mega Evolution journey with the Mega Squads event, September Community Day Classic, and more activities will be revealed once the season’s event officially kick off.

Dynamax Rhyhorn, Dynamax Sneasel, Dynamax Sizzlipede, and more will make their way into Max Battles throughout the Season. Dynamax Uxie, Dynamax Mesprit, and Dynamax Azelf will appear in a Max Battle Day during Twilight Trails.

GO Pass, a limited-time progression track, will be available during Twilight Trails. Trainers can complete Pass Tasks to earn GO Points to increase their rank and earn rewards. A paid ‘Deluxe’ version of the GO Pass, will be available for Trainers looking for upgraded rewards and faster progression.

The four Go Pass major milestones include:

Tier 1 – Rank 1 Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon One additional Candy for trading Pokémon

Tier 2 – Rank 25 Increased limits on opening Gifts, receiving Gifts from PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs, and storing Gifts

Tier 3 – Rank 50 2× Daily Adventure Incense duration

Tier 4 – Rank 75 Increased XP and Stardust from hatching Eggs



Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon GO news and updates.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.