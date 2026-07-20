Pokemon GO Debuts New Pikachu Outfit This Week

Pokemon GO players get a chance to celebrate a handful of events this week, including a special recognition of Professor Willow’s birthday.

Pokemon GO Debuts Profession Willow’s Assistant Pikachu

Pokemon GO players have had a very busy summer this year. In addition to the numerous 10-year anniversary celebrations, there are still lots of other special events and activities for players to take part in each week. This week, that list includes a birthday celebration.

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The mobile AR game is celebrating Professor Willow’s birthday on Tuesday of this week. The festivities kicks off Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

During the event, a new costumed Pokémon will appear in Field Research, Timed Research, snapshot surprises, and raids to celebrate Professor Willow’s birthday. Players might even encounter a Shiny one or one with a team-specific Special Background.

Brand new Pokemon debut:

Professor Willow’s assistant Pikachu

Additionally, the following avatar items will be available for free in the in-game shop during this event.

Professor Willow–Style Lab Coat

Professor Willow–Style Pants

Professor Willow–Style Gloves

Professor Willow–Style Shoes

Professor Willow–Style Backpack

Professor Willow Glasses

Throughout the course of the event window, Professor Willow’s Assistant Pikachu will appear in One-Star Raids.

The timeline for the event does crossover with the Ultra Unlock: 10th Anniversary Edition, so players will notice lots of other special spawns, bonuses, and activities going on as well. The event bonuses for that event include:

First partner Pokémon may have a team-specific Special Background.

July 21 at 10:00 a.m. – July 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time 6× XP for catching Pokémon.

July 23 at 10:00 a.m. – July 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time 8× XP for catching Pokémon.

July 25 at 10:00 a.m. – July 27 at 8:00 p.m. local time 10× XP for catching Pokémon.



Note that the Special Background is determined by the team you are on when the encounter begins. Trainers without a team cannot encounter a first partner Pokémon with a Special Background.

There will also be lots of starter Pokemon experiencing increased spawn rates throughout the week. Players should be able to fill out their Pokedex with plenty of starter Pokemon from nearly every region if they play over the course of this week.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates as the Season of Forever Forward continues.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.