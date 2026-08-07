Pokémon GO Fire and Ice Hatch Day Event Guide – All Bonuses and Special Hatches

Pokémon fans looking for some excitement this weekend can dive into the Pokémon GO Fire and Ice Hatch Day event to enjoy some exciting bonuses as they walk around and hatch as many Pokemon eggs as possible.

Everything You Need To Know About Pokémon GO Fire and Ice Hatch Day

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO players have had an incredibly busy summer, but the events aren’t slowing down quite yet. The August 2026 calendar of events is jam-packed with plenty of opportunities for trainers to get out and into the world.

Videos by VICE

The next big event arrives this weekend with the Smoochum and Magby-themed Fire and Ice Hatch Day. During the event, Smoochum and Magby will hatch much more frequently from 2 km Eggs.

Players will also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Smoochum and Shiny Magby. This also gives players the chance to hatch a shiny and then evolve up to Shiny Magmar, Shiny Magmortar, and Shiny Jynx.

Players who are extra lucky may even hatch Larvesta from a 5 km Egg.

The Fire and Ice Hatch Day event officially kicks off Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m. local time.

During the event, players can enjoy the following special bonuses:

2× Candy from hatching Eggs

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Smoochum and Shiny Magby

Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops

Players should note that the Egg hatching and Hatch Distance bonuses bonus do not stack with bonuses from Pokémon GO events or GO Passes.

There will also be some Timed Research opportunities that players should take into consideration. Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding an Incubator and XP will be available at no cost.

Players need to keep in mind that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Once the event is over, players can start looking forward to the Nickit Community Day, which is right around the corner on August 16. Additionally, players still have the Super Mega Starmie Raid Day coming up on August 22.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Pokemon GO and other upcoming events. The full September 2026 calendar of events should arrive in a few weeks.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.