Pokémon GO – Full February 2026 Calendar Revealed

The final month of the Season of Precious Paths has arrived and Pokémon GO players are in for an exciting February full of events, activities, and special opportunities.

Every February 2026 Pokémon GO Event

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The February 2026 Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix-themed Community Day event took place over the weekend, but there are still plenty of other activities coming up to keep Pokémon GO players busy throughout the rest of February.

This month is bringing the final weeks of the Precious Paths season to the mobile AR game, and players will be able to celebrate with a Catch Mastery day, the Carnival of Flamigo, the Lunar New Year celebration, and many other activities.

Here is a full breakdown of everything coming to the game in February 2026:

Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix Community Day – February 1

– February 1 Carnival of Flamigo – February 3 – February 8

– February 3 – February 8 Catch Mastery: Oricorio – February 7

– February 7 Valentine’s Day 2026 – February 10 – February 15

– February 10 – February 15 Raid Day – February 14

– February 14 Max Battle Day – February 15

– February 15 Lunar New Year – February 17 – February 21

– February 17 – February 21 Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Tainan – February 20 – February 22

– February 20 – February 22 Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Los Angeles – February 20 – February 22

– February 20 – February 22 Road to Kalos – February 23 – February 27

– February 23 – February 27 Pokémon GO Tour Kalos: Global – February 28 – March 1

Players can also expect the usual weekly Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours to be a part of their February activities. If the pattern of recent months continues, then every Tuesday at 6:00 PM should be a Spotlight Hour and every Wednesday at 6:00 PM will be a Raid Hour. Details on those events and their featured Pokémon should be revealed soon.

What is coming up next in Pokémon GO?

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

Some events like the Valentine’s Day 2026 activities and the big Road to Kalos spectacle have already been detailed and players know what to expect. Other event details will be revealed as each activity kicks off, so players will need to be patient and wait for those to arrive in the coming weeks.

As the final days of February 2026 arrive, players will likely get confirmation about what the next season’s theme is going to be and what that will bring. Precious Paths has been a popular winter theme, so it will be very exciting to see what the late winter and early spring have in store for the community.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions.