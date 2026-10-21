Pokemon GO – Full November 2026 Event and Raid Schedule

November is right around the corner and Pokemon GO players can now get an early look at the full event calendar and all the exciting Battle Raid bosses that are arriving in the coming month.

All Pokemon GO Events in November 2026

The fall is always an exciting time in Pokemon GO as the mobile app offers tons of events and activities to bring real-world holidays and celebrations into the game.

Videos by VICE

Pokemon GO players will be wrapping up their Halloween activities in the opening days of November and then quickly moving forward to a lot of other exciting events.

Here is a full breakdown of all confirmed November 2026 events:

Halloween Part 2 November 1-5

Into the Wild November 9-13

Global GO Wild Area November 14-15

Minior Showers: Leonidis November 14-19

Dynamax Trails November 16-23

November Community Day November 21

Twilight Wishes November 24-30

Super Mega Raid Day November 28



Pokemon GO November 2026 Battle Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

In addition to the busy event calendar, Pokemon GO players will also be able to spend November battling against exciting Battle Raid bosses. Here is a breakdown of all the confirmed bosses that are on the way:

Tier 5 Raids

October 28 – November 3 Origin Giratina

November 4-8 Altered Forme Giratina

November 9-24 Cresselia Darkrai

November 25 – December 1 Normal Deoxys Speed Deoxys Attack Deoxys Defense Deoxys



Shadow Raids

Shadow Incarnate Forme Landorus will appear in weekend Shadow Raids through November 3.

Shadow Incarnate Forme Tornadus will appear in weekend Shadow Raids from November 3 to December 1.

Mega Raids

October 28 – November 8 Mega Sableye

November 16 – 24 Mega Banette

November 25 – December 1 Mega Metagross



November Raid Hours

November 4 Altered Forme Giratina

November 18 Cresselia Darkrai

November 25 Defense Deoxys Normal Deoxys Speed Deoxys Attack Deoxys



That’s a ton of new information to take in, but it should give Pokemon GO players what they need to start preparing their calendars for the upcoming month of battles and events.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and update as the November events kick off.

Pokemon GO is available now in most regions on mobile devices.