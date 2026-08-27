Pokémon GO – Full September 2026 Event Calendar and Battle Raid Schedule

The final events of August are currently taking place in Pokémon GO and trainers can now take an early sneak peek at everything that is coming up during September 2026 in the mobile AR game.

Pokémon GO September 2026 – All Events

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

September 2026 is shaping up to be another exciting month in Pokémon GO. After the mobile app wraps up its summer-long 10 year anniversary celebration, the game is rolling right into spooky season with the kick off of the Season of Twilight Trails.

Videos by VICE

Specific details about each event will arrive in the coming weeks, but for now, here is a high level overview of what we know so far:

Mega Ascension: August 31-September 4

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Mega Finale: September 5-6

Mega Squads: September 8-14

September Community Day Classic: September 12

???: September 16-22

Super Mega Raid Day: September 19

Catch Mastery: September 26

Harvest Festival: September 29-October 5

Pokémon GO September 2026 Full Battle Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Niantic

Pokémon GO September Tier 5 Battle Raids

August 26 – September 8 Regirock Regice Registeel

September 9 – 15 Zacian

September 16 – 22 Zamazenta

September 23 – 29 Xurkitree Buzzwole Pheromosa

September 30 – October 6 Xerneas



Additionally, the following Shadow Raids will be available:

Shadow Altered Forme Giratina will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from August 5 to September 8.a

Shadow Incarnate Forme Thundurus will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from September 9 to October 6.

As always, there will also be a lineup of new and returning Mega Raids for trainers to prepare for, as well:

August 26 – September 8 Mega Gyarados

September 8 – 15 Mega Beedrill

September 11 – 16 Mega Houndoom

September 16 – 22 Mega Venusaur

September 23 – 29 Mega Malamar

September 30 – October 6 Mega Victreebel



Finally, there will also be Max Battles on rotation throughout September, as well:

August 31 – September 6 Eevee (Dynamax)

September 7 – 13 Ralts (Dynamax)

September 14 – 20 Rhyhorn (Dynamax)

September 21 – 27 Articuno (Dynamax) Zapdos (Dynamax) Moltres (Dynamax)

September 28 – October 4 Sobble (Dynamax)



Trainers should also check in throughout the month to keep an eye out for Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours as they pop up.

That should be everything players need to start marking off their calendars and preparing for all of the upcoming activities during the first month of the Season of Twilight Trails.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.