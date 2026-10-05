Pokémon GO – Giovanni Lineup and Best Counters for October 2026 Takeover

Team Rocket is taking over Pokémon GO once again and fans of the mobile game will want to update their counter rosters to prepare for the big incoming battle against Team Rocket’s leader.

Giovanni Harvest Festival LineUp and Best counters

Screenshot: Pokemon

Pokemon GO players are celebrating the Harvest Festival this week, but Team Rocket is trying to show up to ruin the fun. Trainers will need to prepare for some intense battles throughout early October during the Taken Over event.

Videos by VICE

To find Giovanni this month, players need an unused Super Rocket Radar. This item can be earned through GO Pass: Harvest Festival.

The Team Rocket battles will culminate in a fight against Giovanni. The Team Rocket leader has updated their roster once again and players should take some time early this month to study the changes and prepare an effective counter roster for the big fight.

Giovanni’s Roster (October 2026):

Slot 1: Shadow Persian (no change)

Slot 2: Shadow Rhyperior Shadow Machamp Shadow Kangaskhan

Slot 3: Shadow Zekrom



Players who manage to successfully defeat Giovanni’s whole lineup will have a chance to catch Shadow Zekrom. In order to do that, they’re going to want to bring a strategic counter roster to the battle.

Shadow Rhyperior is a Rock and Ground-type Pokémon. It has a double weakness to Grass and Water-type attacks, and is also weak to Fighting, Ground, Ice, and Steel.

Shadow Machamp is a Fighting-type Pokémon that is weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks.

Kangaskhan is a pure Normal-type Pokémon, so it is only weak to Fighting-type attacks and resists Ghost-type moves.

Shadow Zekrom is a Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type attacks.

With all that in mind, players will want to make sure that their counter roster includes some heavy hitters that crossover to help take advantage of as many of those weaknesses as possible. The number crunchers in the community suggest that Lucario is the best option to lead the charge.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon GO news and updates.

Pokémon GO is available now in most regions on mobile devices.