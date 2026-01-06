Pokémon GO High Zaptitude Event Dates, Bonuses, and Rewards

A new event is arriving in Pokémon GO next week and, in addition to other exciting bonuses, the High Zaptitude festivities will include a Global Challenge. The worldwide challenge will allow players around the globe to work together and try to unlock Wattrel and its Evolution, Kilowattrel, in the mobile AR game.

Screenshot: Niantic

January 2026 is off to an exciting start for Pokémon GO players. The first weekend of the month brought the Piplup Community Day Classic event and tonight will feature the first spotlight hour of the new year. In addition to both of those events, the game just announced the surprise addition of a High Zaptitude event to this month’s calendar.

Pokémon GO players will be able to enjoy the High Zaptitude event starting on Tuesday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. The event concludes on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Event Bonus

The main event bonus between January 13 and January 18 is that trainers will have an increased chance to hatch Shiny Tadbulb. That means that players should plan to stock up on Incubators and do a lot of walking during that week.

Eggs and Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will hatch from 2 km Eggs. Each of these has a chance to be Shiny:

Pichu

Elekid

Toxel

Tadbulb

Players may encounter event-themed Pokémon in the wild, including Chinchou, Helioptile, Tadbulb, Shinx, and more.

High Zaptitude Global Challenge Rewards

Players will have the chance to help complete Global Challenges throughout the High Zaptitude event. Once a challenge is completed, special bonuses will be unlocked for the remainder of the event and the next Global Challenge will begin.

Level 1 Rewards

2× XP for catching Pokémon

Level 2 Rewards

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon

The Storm Petrel Pokémon Wattrel and its Evolution, Kilowattrel, will make their Pokémon GO debuts in the wild and Field Research.

Level 3 Rewards

2× XP for hatching Pokémon

2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

During the event, players will also have the chance to complete Field Research and Paid Timed Research for additional rewards and incentives. The Paid Timed Research will cost gamers $1.99 if they would like to purchase the ticket.

Players who make the purchase can earn:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period (included in purchase)

One Incubator

One Super Incubator

Additional encounters with Tadbulb

How To Prepare For the High Zaptitude Event

Given Wattrel’s Electric/Flying-type pairing, this evolution line could be highly valuable for the Great League. It is likely to impact the metagame and shake things up in an exciting way. The earlier players are able to unlock the level 2 rewards, the sooner Wattrel will begin appearing in the wild.

Players may also want to think about how Wattrel’s evolution line will fit into their collection, so they can decide how many to stock up on if that reward tier is reached during the event.

Be sure to save some Incubators and clear out Egg storage ahead of the event. Do not load up Egg Incubators until the event has officially started.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for next week’s High Zaptitude event.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions. The High Zaptitude event begins on January 13, 2026.