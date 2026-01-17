Pokémon GO: Into the Depths Event Dates, Bonuses, and Another Gen 9 Debut

Pokémon GO just revealed a new event that will arrive at the end of January and bring bonuses, research, shiny Pokémon, and the debut of another Gen 9 family.

Screenshot: Niantic

Pokémon GO‘s newly-announced Into the Depths event is going to be an exciting, 6-day event that offers players nearly a full week to enjoy some powerful bonuses and take advantage of special spawns.

The Into the Depths event starts on January 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time and the event ends on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.

Into the Depths Event Bonuses

During the event window trainers will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased chances to encounter shiny Diglett and Yungoos in the wild

Glimmet and Glimmora will make their Pokémon GO debut

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

3× XP from completing Routes

In addition to those bonuses, there are some updated spawn rates and changes to 7km Eggs to motivate players to explore routes and stay engaged throughout the week.

into the depths egg hatches and spawns

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

During the event, the following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild:

Diglett

Yungoos

Dunsparce

Meditite

Additionally, the 7km Egg pool will be updated and players will have a chance to hatch the following Pokémon:

Diglett

Larvitar

Bagon

Deino

Yungoos

Glimmet Family Debuts

Glimmet, the Ore Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut. This Rock/Poison-type Gen 9 Pokémon can evolve into Glimmora with 50 Glimmet Candy.

It’s worth noting that Glimmora does have a Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A‘s Mega Dimension DLC, so players should consider stocking up this Candy now. Some players may also want to focus on finding a high IV Glimmora to optimize their roster. The unique type combination should make Glimmora a decent choice for the Great League or Ultra League.

During the event, trainers will have a chance to encounter Glimmet from:

Routes

Field Research rewards

Free Timed Research Rewards

Paid Timed Research Rewards

Once the event kicks off, players will be able to learn more about the exact Field Research and Timed Research tasks and rewards that will be available. Players can expect the Paid Timed Research to cost $1.99, which is the standard price for this type of event in the mobile AR game.

Be sure to check back for a full list and breakdown of all of the rewards closer to the January 27 start time for the Into the Depths event.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices. The Into the Depths event begins on January 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. local time.