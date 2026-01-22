Pokémon GO is Adding Two Legends: Z-A Mega Evolutions in February

Pokémon GO has a couple of massive events coming up and the mobile AR game plans to celebrate in a big way. To help build hype around GO Tour: Kalos, two new mega evolutions, inspired by Pokémon Legends Z-A, are going to make their debut in the game.

Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar Debut at Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos

During Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos two brand new Mega Pokémon first discovered in Pokémon Legends: Z-A will make their debut in the mobile game.

Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar will first debut at the in-person events in Tainan and Los Angeles, before being available during the global event. Players who want to experience these Mega Evolutions first will need to attend one of the in-person February events.

Trainers without an active Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Los Angeles or Tainan ticket or Citywide Gameplay add-on can participate in Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar Raids, but they won’t be able to earn Victreebel Mega Energy or Malamar Mega Energy until Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos – Global.

The rest of the community will get to the chance to see them when they arrive later as part of the global event though.

Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar Metagame analysis

The addition of these two Mega Evolutions offer completionists a few new spots to populate on their growing Pokedex. Although that’s enough motivation for some players, other fans are going to be more curious about how useful these Mega Evolutions will be in relation to the metagame.

Mega Victreebel is the more exciting of the two, thanks to its Grass-/Posion-type pairing. This aggressive Pokemon should be a solid choice as a Battle Raid attacker going forward. This will give players a nice alternative to Mega Venusaur when it comes to high damage output Grass-type attackers.

Mega Malamar, on the other hand, is likely going to be less effective when it comes to Battle Raids. The Dark-/Psychic-type is well-rounded, but doesn’t pack a very serious punch.

In addition to the Mega Evolution opportunities, GO Tour ticket holders will also gain access to branching Special Research. Trainers who complete their event Special Research will receive an encounter with a Xerneas that has a Special Background inspired by Pokémon X or an Yveltal that has a Special Background inspired by Pokémon Y, depending on the path they choose.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.