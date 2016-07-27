Pokémon GO Is Taking Over Every McDonald’s in Japan

Pokémon GO has already hit a fever pitch across Britain and America. BWhile Nintendo stock crashed after investors realised the game wasn’t going to turn into a windfall for the company and lawyers stateside are licking their lips at the prospect of the legal consequences of Pokémon-related injuries, the Pokéball is just getting rolling in Japan, the pinnacle of all things Pokémon. And unwitting Japanese McDonald’s customers better watch the fuck out, because every single McDonald’s in Japan is either a Pokéstop or a gym.

You’ve probably become familiar with some of the parameters and terminology of Pokémon GO, regardless of whether or not you give two shits about catching ’em all, but here’s a primer in case you haven’t: You snare the little monsters using your phone and then you train them to level up at a gym. You get supplies to aid your quest at PokéStops. The PokéStops and gyms are real-life locations, and businesses or landmarks that have been designated as PokéStops or gyms have been swamped by players hoping to advance in the game.

In a first, Pokémon GO has teamed up with another company to further spread the Pokémon craze, turning every McDonald’s into a destination for Pokémon GO players. The terms of the deal between McDonald’s and Niantic, the developer of the game, haven’t been disclosed, but an official partnership with McDonald’s opens up a new revenue stream for the game and opens the Pokémon floodgates unto McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is banking on players buying food, but that’s not a sure-fire bet. Who’s to say Pokémon players won’t just park out at the local McDiesel to level up their Pokémon without buying anything? McDonald’s is preaching civility, but Pokémon can make even the soberest minds wild.

“Ultimately, McDonald’s is a restaurant,” a McDonald’s spokesman told NBC. “We will call on players not to become a bother to customers who are eating.”

McDonald’s Japan’s has already benefitted from the Pokémon GO craze and looks to continue riding the wave. The company’s stock has ripped 23 percentage points higher after it recently started including Pokémon toys in Happy Meals in anticipation of the game’s release.

And maybe we’ll soon see some Pokémon-themed menu offerings in the near future to entice players to drop some real-life dough on food. McDonald’s Japan has always been inventive with its menu. Maybe it’ll offer a special sauce for players to “Squirtle” on their fries. Or maybe they’ll sell a Pikachu burger, giving players the chance to try the most exotic of meats.

Whatever happens, McDonald’s in Japan are going to be swamped.