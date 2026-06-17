Pokemon GO July Community Day Features a Fan-Favorite Water-Type Starter

July’s Community Day featured Pokemon has been confirmed and fans of Generation VIII are going to be happy about it.

Sobble Is July 2026 Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon GO players are currently staying busy with the jam-packed June 2026 events, but it won’t be long before the festivities spill over into July. One of the first events of next month will be another exciting Community Day extravaganza.

Videos by VICE

The July 2026 Community Day is all about Sobble and will offer players the chance to catch some Shiny spawns of the popular Water-type starter and get a chance to evolve an Inteleon with the exclusive Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

In order to get the exclusive move, players will need to stock up on Sobble Candy. Trainers will need 25 Candy to evolve Sobble into Drizzle and then another 100 Candy to evolve Drizzle into Inteleon.

The July 2026 Community Day takes place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During the event, players will be able to take advantage of 1/4 hatch distance, increased Sobble spawns, and a chance to encounter Shiny Sobble.

Here is the full list of bonuses that will be active during the Community Day activities this July:

Increased Sobble spawns

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when eggs are placed into incubators during the even

2× Catch Candy

2× Chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokémon

3 hour Incense

1 additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.

That should be just about everything that players need to know to begin preparing for the upcoming event. More details about the Field Research and Special Research tasks and rewards will be available closer to the event start date and time.

As always, there will be paid exclusive Special Research and a paid Ultra Box available in the Shop for trainers who want to spend some real world money during the event in order to gain some extra in-game items and other rewards.

Pokemon fans who are eager for some excitement before the upcoming Community Day may want to check out Pokemon Champions, now that the game is officially available on mobile devices. To celebrate the mobile launch, players are able to claim a special Mega reward in the game on mobile or on the console version.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO updates and other Pokemon franchise news.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.