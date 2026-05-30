Pokémon GO June – All Events and Raids Calendar

May is nearly over, which means it is time for Pokémon GO fans to begin marking their calendars for important events and other exciting dates coming to the mobile AR game in June 2026.

Full Pokémon GO June 2026 Event Calendar

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

From Blanche and Spark special quests to location-based GO Fest activities, June is going to be an action-packed month for fans of Pokémon GO. The next few weeks have a great mix of brand-new exciting events mixed in with the usual monthly activities, like Community Day.

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Players can prepare for June now by checking out the full list of all confirmed June 2026 events:

Blanche’s Quest for Knowledge: May 26 – June 1

May 26 – June 1 Spark’s Quest for Caretaking: June 2 -8

June 2 -8 Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Chicago: June 5-7

June 5-7 Candela’s Quest for Victory: June 9 – 15

June 9 – 15 Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Copenhagen: June 12 – 14

June 12 – 14 June 2026 Community Day Frigibax: June 20

June 20 Flying Taxi: June 23 – 29

June 23 – 29 Flying Taxi Taken Over: June 25 – 29

June 25 – 29 Mega Raid Day: June 27

Pokémon GO June 2026 Tier 5 Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Niantic

In addition to the upcoming events, there are some popular Tier 5 bosses coming to the game soon for players to challenge in Battle Raids. As always, keep in mind that additional special raid bosses might appear to accompany particular events throughout the month as more details are shared.

May 27 – June 2: Tapu Fini

June 3 – June 9: Reshiram

June 10 – June 16: Zekrom

June 17 – June 23: Necrozma

June 24 – June 30: Kartana (Northern Hemisphere) and Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere)

Additionally, Shadow Dialga will appear in Shadow Raids during weekends from June 2 to June 30.

Pokémon GO June 2026 Mega Raid Schedule

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

Mega Raid fans will also have some new challenges in June. Here is the full lineup of June Mega Raid bosses:

May 27 – June 2: Mega Medicham

June 3 – June 9: Mega Audino

June 10 – June 16: Mega Lopunny

June 17 – June 23: Mega Scizor

June 24 – June 30: Mega Pidgeot

Pokémon GO June 2026 Max Battle Schedule

These Dynamax Pokémon may appear in Max Battles throughout June. They will also take over Power Spots for an hour each week on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

June 1 – June 7: Inkay (Dynamax)

June 8 – June 14: Electabuzz (Dynamax)

June 15 – June 21: Roggenrola (Dynamax)

June 22 – June 28: Hoothoot (Dynamax)

June 29 – July 5: Pidove (Dynamax)

That should be just about everything players need to know heading into June 2026. Early summer is a very busy time in Pokémon GO, so trainers should have tons of events, raids, and other activities to keep themselves busy for the next four weeks.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news, updates, and details on each event as June arrives and the festivities kick off.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.