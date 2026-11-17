Ever wondered which Legendary Pokémon would live in your country? A new Pokémon GO datamine reveals where 53 Legendary Pokémon and Ultra Beasts are located in the real-world. From Mewtwo in New York City’s Times Square to Kyurem on the Antarctic Peninsula, here is where the Legendaries live canonically in the Pokémon mobile game.

All Datamined Pokémon GO Legendary Locations by Country and Region

Screenshot: Niantic, The Pokémon Company

All Legendary Pokémon locations in Pokémon GO were recently revealed by dataminers Pokemod Group on X, and they are interesting to say the least! Some of the real world locations feel like they could have come straight out of Pokémon lore.

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Entei for example, is linked to Mount Etna in Italy, while Articuno is paired with a mountain peak in the French Alps. My personal favorite is Buzzwole being located in Venice Beach – because you know, he’s a bodybuilder. Looks like the Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Beast likes to hit the sunny California beaches while getting them gains.

Screenshot: Centro Leaks, Niantic

Here’s the full list, so you can see which Legendary Pokémon lives in your country according to Pokémon GO lore:

Antarctica — Kyurem (Antarctic Peninsula)

— Kyurem (Antarctic Peninsula) Argentina — Tornadus (El Chaltén / Mount Fitz Roy, Patagonia)

— Tornadus (El Chaltén / Mount Fitz Roy, Patagonia) Australia — Blacephalon (Quarry Wharf, New South Wales) Kyogre (Reef Fleet Terminal, Cairns) Regieleki (Duck Reach Power Station, Tasmania)

— Blacephalon (Quarry Wharf, New South Wales) Bermuda — Nihilego (Crystal Caves, also listed for the Cayman Islands)

— Nihilego (Crystal Caves, also listed for the Cayman Islands) Canada — Cresselia (Jasper Visitor Information Centre, Alberta) Raikou (Niagara Falls)

— Cresselia (Jasper Visitor Information Centre, Alberta) Cayman Islands — Nihilego (Crystal Caves, Grand Cayman)

— Nihilego (Crystal Caves, Grand Cayman) Chile — Lunala (Valle de la Luna, near San Pedro de Atacama)

— Lunala (Valle de la Luna, near San Pedro de Atacama) Cook Islands — Tapu Fini (Aitutaki Tourism Centre)

— Tapu Fini (Aitutaki Tourism Centre) Costa Rica — Pheromosa (Jardín Botánico Lankester, Cartago)

— Pheromosa (Jardín Botánico Lankester, Cartago) Croatia — Solgaleo (Greeting to the Sun, Zadar)

— Solgaleo (Greeting to the Sun, Zadar) Egypt — Stakataka (Luxor Temple)

— Stakataka (Luxor Temple) France — Articuno (Aiguille du Midi, Chamonix)

— Articuno (Aiguille du Midi, Chamonix) Germany — Zekrom (Black Forest, Baden-Württemberg)

— Zekrom (Black Forest, Baden-Württemberg) Greece — Palkia (Temple of Apollo, Delphi)

— Palkia (Temple of Apollo, Delphi) Iceland — Regigigas (Þingvellir National Park)

— Regigigas (Þingvellir National Park) India — Suicune (Kochi Water Metro, Kerala)

— Suicune (Kochi Water Metro, Kerala) Indonesia — Regidrago (Labuan Bajo Harbor, Flores) Reshiram (Kawah Putih, West Java)

— Regidrago (Labuan Bajo Harbor, Flores) Italy — Entei (Silvestri Craters, Mount Etna, Sicily) Giratina (Necropoli della Banditaccia, Cerveteri)

— Entei (Silvestri Craters, Mount Etna, Sicily) Japan — Celesteela (Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto) Ho-Oh (Uji Park, Kyoto) Kartana (Echizen Washi no Sato, Fukui) Tapu Bulu (Kigen Sugi, Yakushima)

— Celesteela (Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, Kyoto) Maldives — Tapu Lele (Sultan Park, Malé)

— Tapu Lele (Sultan Park, Malé) Mexico — Registeel (Parque Fundidora, Monterrey)

— Registeel (Parque Fundidora, Monterrey) Mongolia — Virizion (Kharakhorum Museum, Kharkhorin)

— Virizion (Kharakhorum Museum, Kharkhorin) Morocco — Cobalion (Aït Benhaddou, near Ouarzazate)

— Cobalion (Aït Benhaddou, near Ouarzazate) Namibia — Yveltal (Deadvlei, Sossusvlei)

— Yveltal (Deadvlei, Sossusvlei) Nepal — Rayquaza (Nagarkot View Tower)

— Rayquaza (Nagarkot View Tower) Norway — Regice (near Longyearbyen, Svalbard)

— Regice (near Longyearbyen, Svalbard) Portugal — Guzzlord (Caldeiras da Lagoa das Furnas, São Miguel, Azores) Lugia (Praia do Norte / Sítio da Nazaré)

— Guzzlord (Caldeiras da Lagoa das Furnas, São Miguel, Azores) Singapore — Xurkitree (Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay)

— Xurkitree (Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay) Slovenia — Mesprit (Lake Bled)

— Mesprit (Lake Bled) South Korea — Moltres (Yeongsil Trail, Hallasan, Jeju Island)

— Moltres (Yeongsil Trail, Hallasan, Jeju Island) Spain — Heatran (Cueva de los Verdes, Lanzarote) Terrakion (El Torcal de Antequera, Málaga)

— Heatran (Cueva de los Verdes, Lanzarote) Switzerland — Thundurus (Säntis cable car base station, Schwägalp)

— Thundurus (Säntis cable car base station, Schwägalp) Taiwan — Uxie (Sun Moon Lake, Nantou)

— Uxie (Sun Moon Lake, Nantou) Turkey — Necrozma (Kaymaklı Underground City, Cappadocia)

— Necrozma (Kaymaklı Underground City, Cappadocia) United Kingdom — Dialga (Royal Observatory Greenwich, London) Regirock (Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland)

— Dialga (Royal Observatory Greenwich, London) United States — Azelf (Crater Lake, Oregon) Buzzwole (Venice Beach, California) Groudon (Yellowstone National Park Wyoming) Landorus (Spring Hill Ranch, Kansas) Mewtwo (Times Square, New York) Raikou (Niagara Falls) Tapu Koko (Tantalus Lookout, Oʻahu, Hawaii) Xerneas (Angel Oak Tree, South Carolina) Zapdos (Hoover Dam, Nevada–Arizona border)

— Azelf (Crater Lake, Oregon)

Can You Catch These Legendary Pokémon at These Locations?

Screenshot: Niantic, The Pokémon Company

The files reportedly list these Legendary landmarks under “WorldwidePokestop,” and it’s still unclear how Pokémon GO plans to use them. The datamine gives us a set of real-world location pairings. Spawn rules, raids, and any story behind the locations are still unconfirmed.

One pairing already has a real-world connection. Pokémon GO held an in-person anniversary event in Times Square on July 9 where Trainers could catch a special Mewtwo in New York. Whether the other landmarks will get events of their own is still up in the air.