Pokemon GO: Mega Blaziken Raid Guide – Weaknesses, Counters, & More

Mega Blaziken is returning to Pokemon GO Mega Raids during January 2026 as part of the Precious Paths season. From January 5 at 10 AM local time until January 16 at 10 AM local time, the Fire and Fighting Type will be available for players to take on. However, they will need to prepare accordingly by identifying Mega Blaziken’s core weaknesses and resistances, and using them to build a team of eligible counters. All of the information you’ll need to do so has been outlined in the guide below.

Mega Blaziken Weaknesses & Resistances in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Mega Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting Dual-Type monster. The Raid Boss has a Maximum CP of 4704, with a stat spread of 329 ATK, 168 DEF, and 190 STA. However, through the Weather Boost feature, Mega Blaziken also gains enhanced power when battling in Sunny or Cloudy Weather. As a result, it is recommended that Trainers either try to avoid Raids under these conditions if possible, or prepare a strong all-rounder lineup that can take Mega Blaziken down despite this advantage.

Because of Mega Blaziken’s Fire and Fighting Type combination, it is resistant to Bug, Steel, Fire, Dark, Grass, and Ice Type moves. Players should avoid using Pokemon or moves of these attributes to avoid placing themselves at any disadvantage. On the other hand, Mega Blaziken also has several key weaknesses, with vulnerability to Psychic, Water, Ground, and Flying Types.

Best Counters For Mega Blaziken in Pokemon Go

When identifying the best counters for Mega Blaziken from your collection of Pokemmon, there are several factors to consider. Of course, you want to avoid using Pokemon with a primary Type or that rely on Moves with an attribute to which the Raid Boss has resistance. You’ll also need to prioritize combining Pokemon that have a Type or powerful moves that Mega Blaziken is weak to. Lastly, you will also want to look for monsters that have a strong stat spread, able to outlast Mega Blaziken defensively, or take it down through aggressive offense.

Keeping these factors in mind, a list of some of the best choices for countering Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO has been included below. In the case that you have not acquired these monsters, you can use the list as inspiration for building a lineup out of specimens that you do have available.