The colder months of the year have arrived, but that’s not going to stop Pokémon GO players from heading out this weekend for another exciting Community Day event full of bonuses. increased spawn rates, and shiny hunting opportunities.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

November 2026’s calendar of events is well underway and it’s nearly time for Pokémon GO players to dive into another Community Day event. This month the spotlight is on Pawniard and players have the chance to catch a ton of the Sharp Blade Pokémon.

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The Pawniard Community Date event takes places Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During that window of time, Pawniard will appear more frequently in the wild.

The following event bonuses will be live during the Community Day window, as well:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon.

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Bisharp into Kingambit after defeating 1 Dark- or Steel-type Raid Boss with Bisharp as your buddy. (Note that these Evolution requirements will return to the usual requirements on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. local time.)

Pawniard Community Day Featured Attack

Evolve Bisharp during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Kingambit that knows the Charged Attack Kowtow Cleave.

Kowtow Cleave has the following power:

Trainer Battles: 75 power

Gyms and raids: 85 power

Pawniard Community Day Special Research

Players who want to spend some real world money to get additional value out of the event can purchase the Special Research for $1.99. They can then complete this research for even more rewards, including the following:

3 encounters with Pawniard that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Pawniard

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

And even more goodies!

Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live.

Don’t forget: You’re now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you’ve achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

That should give players all the information they need to prepare for the big afternoon. Be sure to clear out space in your inventory for all those catches!

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokémon GO news, updates, and guides.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in most regions.