Pokémon GO Pinch Perfect: All Research Tasks and Rewards

A new event has arrived in Pokémon GO and players have just under a week to race around enjoying the Pinch Perfect bonuses and spawns while completing an exciting list of Field Research and Timed Research tasks.

The Pinch Perfect event started on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM and players have until Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM to enjoy the event. The biggest highlight for most players will be the debut of Klawf, which adds another exciting entry to the game’s Pokédex.

Klawf is a pure Rock-type, which should make it an exciting addition to the metagame. It’s Rock-type strengths can make it a great, easy to acquire addition to counter rosters for Flying-type Battle Raid bosses.

In addition to that debut, the event will also introduce shiny Dhelmise to the mobile title.

During the event, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased chance to encounter shiny Corphish, Clauncher, and Dwebble

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Pinch Perfect – All Field Research and Rewards

Throughout the event, all players will have access to some standard Field Research tasks. These tasks include encounter and item rewards that relate to the Pinch Perfect theme and featured Pokémon.

Keep an eye out for these Field Research tasks during the event:

Catch 10 Pokémon – Corphish, Clauncher, and Dwebble

Catch 15 Pokémon – 1500 Stardust

Catch 5 Pokémon – 10 Poke Ball, 5 Great Ball, 3 Ultra Ball

Win a raid – Dhelmise, Klawf

Pinch Perfect – All Free Timed Research and Rewards

In addition to the standard Field Research tasks, there will also be some Timed Research available during the event. The Timed Research is broken up into three different parts and players should try to complete all three to maximize their item and encounter rewards over the next few days.

January 6 – January 8 Timed Research:

Catch 5 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 10 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 15 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 20 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 25 Pokémon – Dwebble

Stage Rewards: Klawf, 950 XP, 950 Stardust

January 8 – January 10 Timed Research:

Catch 5 Pokémon – Corphish

Catch 10 Pokémon – Corphish

Catch 15 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 20 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 25 Pokémon – Dwebble

Stage Rewards: Klawf, 950 XP, 950 Stardust

January 10 – January 11 Timed Research:

Catch 5 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 10 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 15 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 20 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 25 Pokémon – Clauncher

Stage Rewards: Klawf, 950 XP, 950 Stardust

Pinch Perfect – All Paid Timed Research and Rewards

Trainers who are willing to pay $1.99 can also gain access to the Paid Timed Research for additional high-value rewards. The Paid Timed Research has two parts and offers the chance for players to earn a couple of Premium Raid Passes along the way.

Pinch Perfect Premium Timed Research (1/2):

Catch 5 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 5 Pokémon – Corphish

Catch 5 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 10 Pokémon – Dhelmise

Stage Rewards: Klawf, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 9,500 XP

Pinch Perfect Premium Timed Research (2/2):

Catch 5 Pokémon – Dwebble

Catch 5 Pokémon – Corphish

Catch 5 Pokémon – Clauncher

Catch 10 Pokémon – Dhelmise

Stage Rewards: Klawf, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 9,500 XP

Players need to complete this Timed Research by Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. local time in order to claim all of their rewards.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for the Pinch Perfect event and its Research Tasks. All of the tasks are very self-explanatory, so players shouldn’t have any trouble completing the research, as long as they take the time to log on and play.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions. The Pinch Perfect event is live until Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.