‘Pokémon Go’ Player Gets Stabbed, Continues to Catch ‘Em All

OK, yeah, everyone is going apeshit for Pokémon Go. The AR app is already more popular than porn and has people so hooked that they’re playing during visits to Auschwitz. People are even putting off seeking out medical attention so they can keep playing, according to Oregon’s Fox 12.

Michael Baker was walking outside near his home in Forest Grove playing Pokémon Go when he stumbled upon a complete stranger with his phone out. Baker asked the guy if he was also playing the game—because who isn’t?—and the man responded by whipping out a knife and stabbing Baker in the shoulder.

Baker, though, allegedly soldiered on with his pokéquest, terrible bleeding wound and all. He also managed to pick up some snacks at a convenience store.

“Right after I was stabbed, I continued my mission to Plaid Pantry to get chips and beer,” Baker told Fox 12. “I basically risked my life.”

He said he then strolled over to the hospital—probably hoping to catch a Gastly—and wound up getting eight stitches. Baker isn’t worried about the injury deterring him from being the very best, like no one ever was, though.

“I got to basically catch them all,” he said.

